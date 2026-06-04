Namibia: Mighty Gunners Hungrier After Top 8 Success

Mighty Gunners FC head coach Leonald Nambandi says his side is hungry for more success after being crowned the 2026 Standard Bank Top 8 champions in Windhoek.

Responding to questions by The Namibian Sport, Nambandi says winning the Standard Bank Top 8 was important.

"Winning the Top 8 was a historic achievement for the club, but one of the biggest challenges in football is remaining hungry after success.

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"From the first day after the final, we reminded the players that trophies are won by teams that maintain consistency and professionalism. We celebrated the achievement, but we also made it clear that the NFA Cup presents another opportunity to make history."

He adds: " The mentality has been to stay humble, focused and continue improving every day."

On the difference between tournament preparation and preparing for the league, Nambandi says: "Tournament football is completely different from league football. In the league, you have time to recover from setbacks, but in a knockout competition, every match is a final because one mistake can end your campaign.

"Our preparation, therefore, focuses heavily on concentration, discipline, game management and mental strength. We emphasise the importance of every moment in the game and ensure the players understand that there are no second chances in knockout football."

Otjiwarongo-based Mighty Gunners defeated minnows Nust FC by a solitary goal to advance to the NFA Cup Round of 16, where they will face coastal-giants Eleven Arrows FC.

On the team's preparation for the NFA Cup, Nambandi says he is satisfied with the commitment and professionalism shown by the players so far.

"Winning the Top 8 could have made some teams complacent, but I have seen a group that is still hungry for success."

He says the performance against Nust FC showed maturity and respect for the competition.

"I am satisfied with the commitment and professionalism shown by the players so far.

"Winning the Top 8 could have made some teams complacent, but I have seen a group that is still hungry for success. The performance against Nust FC showed maturity and respect for the competition."

Nambandi says he understands that there is still room for improvement, but the attitude, work ethic and desire from the players have been encouraging.

"We are preparing well and looking forward to the challenges ahead.

"The Nust match was a good test for us. We knew they would be motivated to play against a Premier League side, and we approached the game with seriousness and respect.

"I was pleased with our discipline and professionalism in securing the result. As for Eleven Arrows, it is a completely different challenge. They are a quality side with experience and ambition," the coach says.

"We will prepare thoroughly, analyse their strengths and weaknesses, and approach the game with the same respect and determination that we have shown throughout the competition. At this stage, every opponent deserves maximum attention."

Nambandi says the supporters are a very important part of this club.

"They have stood by the team through difficult moments and now they are enjoying the rewards of that loyalty.

"Their support gives the players confidence and energy, especially during challenging moments in matches. We want to thank them for their continued belief in the team and ask them to keep supporting us as we pursue more success," he says.

He adds that the players, technical team, management, and supporters all build something special for the Gunners.

"The motivation is very high. Winning the Top 8 has given the players confidence, but it has also increased their desire to achieve more. They understand that opportunities to win trophies do not come every season," Nambandi says.

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He says the players are training hard, showing commitment and pushing each other to improve. "We know the road ahead will be difficult, but there is a strong determination within the squad to compete for the NFA Cup and represent the club with pride."

On Eleven Arrows FC being possible spoilers for Gunners, Nambandi says in football, one must respect every opponent.

"But, fear is not part of our mindset. Eleven Arrows is a strong team and we recognise the challenge they present. However, we also believe in our own qualities, our preparation and our players.

"Our focus is not on fear; it is on performing to the best of our ability. If we maintain our discipline, work ethic and winning mentality, we will give ourselves a good chance of progressing to the next round. We are approaching the match with confidence, respect and determination."