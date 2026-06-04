Sudan: Prime Minister Pledges to Modernize Khartoum Land Port

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris on Wednesday inspected the Khartoum Land Port in the presence of Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza and Prime Minister's Adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed.

The Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation toured a number of halls at the land port that had been subjected to systematic and deliberate destruction by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

He also inspected one of the passenger trips departing from the land port to Wad Madani, capital of Al-Gezira State, where he reviewed departure procedures and reassured himself about the conditions of traveling citizens.

The Prime Minister directed the National Roads and Bridges Authority to adopt an electronic collection system, stressing the need to rehabilitate the four halls at the land port. He pledged to modernize the port with all advanced facilities, including electronic payment and collection systems, to ensure citizens' comfort.

He further urged intercity bus drivers not to pay any illegal levies on national roads, noting that such collections had impoverished citizens without benefiting the state.

The Prime Minister also pledged to continue conducting field visits to assess the level of services provided to citizens.