Sudan: Prime Minister Directs Restoration of Electricity to Central Market

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris on Wednesday inspected the Central Market in Khartoum, accompanied by Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza and Prime Minister's Adviser Nizar Abdullah.

During the visit, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Energy to restore electricity to the Central Market. He stressed the need to organize and rehabilitate the market in a manner that ensures the comfort and convenience of citizens.

The Prime Minister affirmed that his visit to the Central Market was aimed at serving and assisting citizens, stating: "The citizen is our most valuable asset."

A number of citizens and traders at the Central Market expressed their happiness over the Prime Minister's visit, affirming their support for the "Government of Hope" and chanting the slogan: "One Army, One People."