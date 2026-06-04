Sudan: Prime Minister Reaffirms Support for Higher Education Ministry Plans and Programs

KHARTOUM, June 3, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has reaffirmed his full support for the plans and programs of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The remarks came during his meeting on Wednesday with the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa.

The meeting reviewed the ministry's efforts during the past period and its future plans, particularly with regard to advancing scientific research, developing and modernizing educational curricula, as well as implementing comprehensive training programs for academic staff members and supporting personnel.

The Minister of Higher Education explained that the meeting underscored the importance of improving the conditions of university professors, including faculty members and supporting staff, in line with the plan initiated by the ministry.