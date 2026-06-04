Sudan: TSC President Congratulates Azerbaijani President On National Day

3 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has sent a congratulatory cable to President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of his country's National Day anniversary.

In his cable, General Al-Burhan conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Aliyev for good health and happiness, and to the people of Azerbaijan for continued progress, prosperity, and development.

The TSC President also reaffirmed Sudan's keenness to strengthen and advance bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.