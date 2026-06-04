Sudan: TSC President Congratulates Azerbaijani President On National Day

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has sent a congratulatory cable to President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of his country's National Day anniversary.

In his cable, General Al-Burhan conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Aliyev for good health and happiness, and to the people of Azerbaijan for continued progress, prosperity, and development.

The TSC President also reaffirmed Sudan's keenness to strengthen and advance bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in a manner that serves their mutual interests.