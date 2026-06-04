Sudan: First Meeting of Committee On Al-Gezira Scheme Operational Requirements Convened

- The first meeting of the committee tasked with providing operational requirements for Al-Gezira Scheme was held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation headquarters, chaired by Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Professor Issmat Gorashi Abdullah.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, the Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications, the Wali of Al-Gezira State, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, the Governor of Al-Gezira Scheme, in addition to a number of officials and relevant stakeholders.

The meeting discussed ways to secure the operational requirements of Al-Gezira Scheme for the agricultural season in a manner that guarantees smooth production processes and the achievement of the project's economic and developmental objectives, given its status as one of the country's most strategic agricultural projects.

Participants underscored the importance of enhancing coordination among government bodies and financial and technical institutions to ensure the timely provision of the project's requirements, thereby boosting productivity, strengthening food security, and increasing the agricultural sector's contribution to the national economy.

The meeting also reviewed a number of proposals and practical measures related to financing agricultural inputs and providing the services necessary for a successful agricultural season. Participants agreed to continue coordination and follow-up through the committee to ensure implementation of the agreed outcomes and recommendations.