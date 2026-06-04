Uganda: Ministry of Health Deploys Dr. Jimmy Opigo to Strengthen Ebola Preparedness in West Nile

The Ministry of Health has deployed Assistant Commissioner Dr. Jimmy Opigo to the West Nile region to coordinate Ebola preparedness and response efforts as authorities intensify surveillance and strengthen implementation of national guidelines across high-risk districts.

The deployment is aimed at ensuring that districts in the region take full ownership of Ebola surveillance, prevention and response activities in line with resolutions adopted by the National Ebola Task Force.

Dr. Opigo said his mission is to work closely with district leaders and key stakeholders to strengthen disease surveillance systems and enhance readiness to respond to any suspected Ebola cases.

"We are here to support districts to take ownership and fully implement the resolutions of the National Ebola Task Force," Dr. Opigo said. "Our priority is the protection of health workers because they are the first point of contact for patients and play a critical role in detecting, managing and reporting suspected cases."

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He urged public institutions, private establishments and households to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures, including regular handwashing, appropriate use of face masks where necessary and prompt reporting of suspected cases.

Dr. Opigo noted that districts bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan remain at elevated risk due to frequent cross-border movements for trade, health services and family visits.

"This movement increases the risk of disease transmission, making vigilance, early detection and community surveillance extremely important," he said.

He emphasized the need for coordinated action among security agencies, health workers, political leaders, religious leaders and cultural institutions to ensure effective implementation of Ebola prevention and control measures.

According to Dr. Opigo, Ebola task forces have already been reactivated in frontline districts, including Arua, Koboko, Nebbi, Pakwach and Maracha, all of which maintain strong regional and cross-border connections.

"We must strengthen infection prevention and control measures in all health facilities. Health workers should have adequate personal protective equipment, and communities must report suspicious illnesses and deaths immediately," he added.

Meanwhile, Adjumani District Health Officer Dr. Dominic Drametu said the district has significantly strengthened its preparedness efforts through enhanced coordination, planning and surveillance activities.

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"We have reactivated the District Ebola Task Force, held a series of planning meetings and developed a comprehensive response work plan to guide preparedness activities," Dr. Drametu said.

He added that health facilities across the district have intensified screening and surveillance measures to ensure early detection and rapid response to any suspected cases.

"Our health workers have been trained and equipped to protect themselves while handling patients. Facility-based surveillance has also been strengthened to improve our preparedness and response capacity," he said.

Dr. Drametu urged residents to cooperate with health authorities by observing preventive measures and promptly reporting symptoms associated with Ebola.

Health officials expressed confidence that strengthened coordination among communities, local leaders and health workers will help prevent and effectively respond to any potential Ebola outbreak in the region.

The Ministry of Health continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and adhere to all preventive measures as the country strengthens its preparedness against the threat of Ebola.