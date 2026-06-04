Uganda: Martyrs Day - Bukomansimbi Pilgrims Celebrate Faith Amid Ebola Precautions

Hundreds of Christians from different parts of Bukomansimbi District on Wednesday marked Uganda Martyrs Day by trekking long distances from their homes to St. Denis Ssebuggwawo Catholic Parish in Kisiita Village, Kawoko Butenga Sub-county, in a strong show of faith and devotion.

The roads leading to the parish were filled with pilgrims as believers walked for several kilometres to take part in the annual commemoration of the Uganda Martyrs.

Upon arrival, the church quickly reached full capacity, forcing many worshippers to remain outside due to limited seating space.

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St. Denis Ssebuggwawo Parish is named in honour of St. Denis Ssebuggwawo, one of the Uganda Martyrs who was executed on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II for his Christian faith. This year's celebrations also marked the parish's fifth anniversary.

The local pilgrimage gained additional significance following the government's suspension of the annual national pilgrimage to Namugongo due to concerns over the Ebola outbreak reported in neighbouring the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Strict health measures were observed throughout the celebrations, with all worshippers required to wash their hands before entering the church premises in line with Ministry of Health guidelines.

Leading the Martyrs Day Mass, Fr. Charles Ssekyewa urged Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and commitment to God despite life's challenges.

"The Uganda Martyrs sacrificed everything for their faith. As Christians today, we must remain strong in our belief in God and never allow worldly temptations to separate us from Him," Fr. Ssekyewa said.

He called on believers to abandon immoral behaviour and embrace lives that reflect Christian values.

"If we are to truly honour the Uganda Martyrs, we must reject practices such as theft, adultery, corruption, slander and other behaviours that weaken our relationship with God," he added.

The priest also expressed concern about parents and guardians who neglect their responsibilities while pursuing personal pleasures.

"Many families are suffering because some people have abandoned their responsibilities. We must remember that caring for our families is a duty entrusted to us by God," he said.

Fr. Ssekyewa further encouraged Christians to actively participate in church activities and remain resilient in the face of hardships.

"The cross is part of every Christian's journey. We should not become weary when challenges come our way, but instead carry our crosses with faith, hope and perseverance," he noted.

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In a message from the Bishop of Masaka Diocese, Rt. Rev. Serverus Jjumba, delivered by the Rector of St. Denis Ssebuggwawo Parish, Fr. Francis Xavier Mayanja, Christians were urged to continue praying for Fr. Aloysius Ngobya and Sister Amedeo Byabali as the Church process towards their recognition among the Blessed continues.

The message recalled the long process of recognition of the Uganda Martyrs, noting that it took several years for their sainthood to be confirmed, and emphasized that God's timing is always perfect.

"Let us continue praying for Fr. Aloysius Ngobya and Sister Amedeo Byabali so that God's will may be fulfilled as the Church continues the process of seeking their recognition among the Blessed," the message stated.

Bishop Jjumba also urged Christians to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to Ebola prevention measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

"Protecting life is a responsibility for all of us. Let us continue observing the Ministry of Health guidelines to safeguard our communities from Ebola and other diseases. Wash your hands and sanitize regularly," the message added.

The celebrations concluded with prayers for the nation, the Church and all pilgrims who took part in the commemoration of the Uganda Martyrs.