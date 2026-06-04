Africa: Heads of AU and IGAD Election Missions Laud Ethiopia's Democratic, Electoral Evolution

Addis Ababa — The African Union and IGAD Election Observation Missions to the 2026 Ethiopian election have commended the significant milestone in the country's democratic and electoral evolution.

The Heads of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) and IGAD Election Observation Mission to Ethiopia's 2026 election gave a joint press briefing and presented their preliminary findings today.

Presenting the preliminary statement of the mission, AUEOM Head and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said the election was conducted within a legal and institutional framework that broadly supports democratic governance.

"The electoral environment on Election Day was generally calm, with voting proceeding in an orderly manner, and voters being processed steadily across most polling stations observed. This provided an opportunity for voters to cast their vote unhindered."

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According to the Head, the introduction of technology in voter registration to complement manual registration processes potentially contributed to the increased number of registered voters, specifically young people accustomed to using this technology.

The final African Union Observation Mission Report on the 7th General Election of Ethiopia will be released 30 days after the declaration of the final results, he said.

The AUEOM Head also noted Ethiopia's pioneering role for Africa's independence, expressing his firm hope for Ethiopia to become a nation that leads Africa to the next stage of a truly independent democratic continent, guided by her principles of inclusive growth and capable of living to the vision of African solutions to African problems.

"Today is a day that the people of Ethiopia should be proud of. Today is a day we should remember your history, a nation that stood against the wave of colonialism, united and never colonized," Uhuru Kenyatta said.

Ethiopia is a nation that stood for Africa's independence and for Africa's right to self-governance and rule; a nation, as a result of this that has become the capital of Africa, he further affirmed.

A great nation like Ethiopia should therefore take advantage of this moment to move and further deepen political and social dialogue.

For her part, IGAD Election Observation Mission Head and former Uganda Vice President Speciosa Wandira-Kazibwe said the election marked an important milestone in Ethiopia's democratic and electoral evolution.

Wandira-Kazibwe commended the people of Ethiopia, the government, the National Election Board and other electoral actors for conducting a successful election and peaceful electoral process.

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The Head further underscored that the general election represents a notable milestone in Ethiopia's democratic and electoral development, particularly the introduction of major technological and institutional reforms aimed at improving election administration and enhancing the inclusivity and credibility of electoral participation.

The significant milestone in Ethiopia's democratic and electoral evolution is accordingly demonstrated by the major institutional, administrative and technological reforms, she added.

On behalf of the IGAD Election Observation Mission, Wandira-Kazibwe extended sincere congratulations to the government, and the people of Ethiopia for the generally peaceful and orderly conduct of the electoral process.

The election underscores a shared national commitment to stability, constitutionalism, and democratic progress, she reiterated.

Accordingly, IGAD reaffirms its commitment to supporting the government and the people of Ethiopia in promoting democracy, good governance and credible elections.