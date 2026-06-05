Rwanda Seeks Deeper Cooperation With U.S. in Space Exploration - Nduhungirehe

Rwanda is seeking to deepen cooperation with the United States in space exploration and innovation, with officials pointing to potential collaboration with NASA and fellow Artemis Accords partners as an emerging area of bilateral relations.

This ambition was highlighted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe on Thursday, June 4, during a reception hosted by the US Embassy in Kigali to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence and 64 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

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Nduhungirehe said Rwanda is keen to explore practical avenues of cooperation in space science, innovation and technology.

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"As a member of the Artemis Accords community (countries seeking to collaborate on future lunar missions, scientific research, technological development and broader space activities)," he said, "Rwanda remains keen to explore practical avenues of collaboration with NASA and looks forward to identifying mutually beneficial initiatives that can contribute to scientific advancement, capacity building and economic development."

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The remarks come at a time when Rwanda is increasingly investing in its space sector.

On Wednesday, Rwanda's teleport facility received Tier 3 Certification from the World Teleport Association, becoming the first fully certified teleport in Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighting the country's growing interest in space-related infrastructure and services.

Nduhungirehe said space cooperation is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between Rwanda and the United States in strategic sectors.

"Over the past decade, our cooperation has evolved into a strategic relationship grounded in shared interests and a commitment to delivering tangible results for our peoples," he said.

The minister noted that the two countries launched the first Rwanda-US Strategic Bilateral Dialogue last year, expanding engagement across health, trade, security, education, technology and investment.

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He also highlighted growing cooperation in critical minerals, advanced technologies and nuclear energy, welcoming the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding on strategic civil nuclear energy cooperation.

"This important step opens new avenues for collaboration in energy security, technology transfer, skills development and innovation," he said.

Nduhungirehe further pointed to increasing American investment in Rwanda, citing the growth of the American Chamber of Commerce in Rwanda and recent exports of critical minerals to the United States as signs of deepening economic ties.

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The minister also welcomed the United States' decision earlier this year to adopt the right appellation of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

"This important recognition honours the truth of history, pays respect to the victims and survivors, and contributes to the global fight against genocide denial and distortion," he said.

While the United States officially celebrates Independence Day on July 4, the reception in Kigali was held on June 4, for logistical reasons and to allow broader participation from invited guests, according to officials.

The event brought together government officials, diplomats, business leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and the American community in Rwanda to reflect on the growing partnership between the two countries and opportunities in emerging sectors.

Speaking at the event, John Armiger, the Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy, described the celebration as a historic milestone for the United States. He also highlighted the evolution of US-Rwanda relations over the past six decades.

Armiger said the partnership is increasingly centred on a shared agenda of peace and prosperity.

"We are very proud that the United States and Rwanda have a strategic partnership framed around a common agenda of peace and prosperity. Both countries are exploring opportunities in critical minerals, infrastructure development, healthcare and emerging technologies that are increasingly important to future economic growth," he said.

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Armiger also reflected on what he called unique parallels between the histories of the two countries, noting that both commemorate defining moments of national transformation on July 4.

"In the United States, July 4 is Independence Day. In Rwanda, July 4 is Liberation Day. Both of our nations understand that our greatest strength lies not in our divisions but in our shared identity and our shared future," he said.

Drawing comparisons between the two countries' nation-building journeys, Armiger said both Rwanda and the United States have relied on unity, resilience and a commitment to continuous improvement to shape their development paths.

"We look at Rwanda's trajectory over the last three decades and see the same forward-looking outlook. Through the spirit of Agaciro, Rwanda has shown what it means to rebuild with dignity and self-reliance," he said.

He added that the United States remains committed to supporting Rwanda's development ambitions through deeper economic, technological and people-to-people partnerships.