Rwanda: 1,600 Families Rise Out of Extreme Poverty Through FXBVillage / the Light Foundation

In some families of Nyaruguru and Gisagara districts in Rwanda's Southern Province, poverty was a lived reality--seen in food-insecure households, classrooms once out of reach, and families where survival was measured one day at a time. Over three years, that reality has been significantly transformed through the FXBVillage / The Light Foundation programme, which supported 1,600 families to build sustainable livelihoods and exit extreme poverty.

From survival to self-reliance

For many beneficiaries, the change is best captured through lived experience--families that once struggled to survive now describing stability, dignity, and renewed hope.

"My life was completely broken. I was drinking heavily, treating my wife badly, and my family was falling apart. My children were not going to school, my house was falling down, and I had no hope..." said Anastase Gatana, a father of six in Nyaruguru District.

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He said the programme's coaching and support helped him rebuild his household and relationships. Today, he describes a transformed life:

"Today, my wife and I work together as partners. We have renovated our home, we own livestock, our children are in school and healthy, and we live in peace. There is no going back - not because the project is ending, but because I have seen what is possible."

In Gisagara District, another beneficiary described a similar shift from hardship to stability.

"I came to this programme desperate. My children could not attend school because we had no money for fees or uniforms. We were always hungry..." said Anastasie Nyirantore, a mother of five.

She said training, savings groups, and farming support helped stabilize her household. Today, she says food production and schooling are consistent parts of family life:

"Today, I am an example to my village. My kitchen gardens never fail -- I have vegetables year-round. My children are healthy and do not get sick often. They are in school and doing well. I have renovated my house with my own income and savings... Even when this project closes, I will continue -- because I have proven to myself that I can."

These experiences reflect outcomes across 1,600 households supported by the FXBVillage / The Light Foundation initiative.

Structured exit from poverty

The programme concluded in early June with ceremonies in Nyaruguru (June 2) and Gisagara (June 3), attended by government officials, partners, and communities.

Over 36 months, it supported:

800 Direct Beneficiary One (DB1) households receiving intensive support

800 Direct Beneficiary Two (DB2) households supported through savings groups and economic strengthening

The approach focused on "graduation" from extreme poverty to self-reliance.

"What we are handing over today is not a project file - it is a transformed community. These families no longer need us. They have savings, businesses, healthy children in school, and the confidence to write their own future," said FXB Rwanda Executive Director Emmanuel Kayitana at the handover ceremony.

Five pillars of transformation

The model addressed poverty through five integrated areas: Home visits on hygiene, nutrition, and childcare, economic empowerment through Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) and business training, nutrition and food security through gardens and livestock, education support and vocational training, as well as health and WASH interventions.

Implementers say the integrated approach was key to lasting change.

Key outcomes

Across both districts, the programme recorded major gains:

VSLA savings rose to over Rwf263 million (from Rwf33.5 million)

800 households created businesses worth Rwf212 million

Social enterprise capital reached Rwf96 million

Education support for 1,738 students totalled Rwf393 million

154 youth received vocational training worth Rwf123.2 million

WASH and housing investments reached Rwf102.6 million

DB2 graduation grants amounted to Rwf1.232 billion

In Nyaruguru, savings reached about Rwf114 million, while Gisagara recorded over Rwf149 million.

Improved living conditions

At the start, many families survived on one meal a day. By the end, most reported three meals daily, supported by improved farming and kitchen gardens.

Dietary diversity improved, and child malnutrition declined.

School attendance and performance also improved, with 1,738 students supported through fees, materials, and follow-up.

Health outcomes strengthened through near-universal insurance coverage and improved sanitation, reducing preventable diseases.

Government commit to sustain the gains

Local authorities in both districts underscored the importance of sustaining the progress achieved.

"The success of FXB's work here reflects not just good intentions, but real structural change in how families think about tomorrow... There is no turning back," said Assumpta Byukusenge, Vice Mayor in charge of Social Affairs in Nyaruguru District.

In Gisagara District, Jean-Paul Habineza, Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development, said FXB Rwanda has demonstrated what integrated, family-centered development looks like in practice.

"What begins as a project with external funding transforms into a community capability and a local asset," he said.

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He stated that the graduating households now serve as examples within their communities.

"The 800 families we are handing over today are not project beneficiaries anymore - they are district assets, examples, and leaders."

From beneficiaries to community leaders

Closing events featured home visits, exhibitions, and demonstrations of progress, including savings records, farming outputs, and vocational work.

Community volunteers, students, and savings groups were recognized, while agricultural hubs received seeds to sustain production.

A graduation, not an ending

By the end of the programme, households demonstrated the ability to earn sustainable income, maintain savings discipline, keep children in school, access healthcare, improve nutrition and sanitation, and sustain livelihoods independently.

Implemented by FXB Rwanda (active since 1995 and affiliated with FXB International), the model has also been replicated in other contexts, including Burundi.

As the ceremonies closed, a shared message emerged: poverty can be overcome when households receive structured, integrated support.

For the 1,600 families, the change is now visible in daily life.

And in their own words: there is no going back.