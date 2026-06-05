Zambia/Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe Head to Zambia for Four Nations Tournament

The Mighty Warriors have departed for Zambia ahead of the Four Nations Tournament, which is scheduled to run from 6 to 9 June at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zimbabwe will join hosts Zambia, Kenya and Lesotho in the invitational tournament, which offers the national women's team another important opportunity to build momentum, sharpen combinations and gain valuable international match experience ahead of future continental assignments.

The team began camp on Sunday, with preparations gathering pace following the arrival of captain Emmaculate Musipa. The Israel-based midfielder's presence is a major boost for coach Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda's side, bringing leadership, experience and composure to the squad both on and off the field.

ZIFA has also confirmed that striker Ethel Chinyerere, who is now based in Zambia and turns out for Green Buffaloes, will join the squad after the team's arrival in Zambia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Mighty Warriors will open their campaign against Lesotho on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. The winner of that encounter will progress to the final, where they will face the winner of the other semi-final between Zambia and Kenya.

For Sibanda and her technical team, the tournament comes at an important stage in the team's development. With the squad blending experienced campaigners and emerging players, the Zambia assignment provides a platform to assess player readiness, improve combinations and strengthen the team's overall structure.

Sibanda said the tournament would be valuable in helping the team continue its rebuilding and preparation process.

"This tournament gives us another opportunity to test ourselves against competitive opposition and to continue working on the areas we have identified as a team," said Sibanda. "We want to improve our match fitness, our organisation and our decision-making under pressure. It is also important for us to keep building chemistry within the squad, especially with some of our foreign-based players coming in."

Captain Musipa said the team was focused and determined to represent the country with pride.

"It is always an honour to join the Mighty Warriors and represent Zimbabwe," said Musipa. "The mood in camp has been positive, and everyone understands the importance of this tournament. We want to compete strongly, support each other as a team and make the most of this opportunity to grow."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zambia Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond results, the Four Nations Tournament will be key in helping Zimbabwe refine its game management, improve sharpness in front of goal and continue building a more settled and competitive unit.

The Mighty Warriors will be looking to make a strong statement in Ndola as preparations for upcoming assignments continue.

Source: ZIFA