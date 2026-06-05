Angola: Minister of Health Points to Humanization As Key to Saving Lives

Luanda — Health minister Sílvia Lutucuta stated on Wednesday (3), in Luanda, that the humanization of care, multidisciplinarity, and the perseverance of professionals are determining factors in saving lives and strengthening the National Health System.

The minister made these statements during the clinical discharge ceremony of little Rosalina, known as "Miracle Girl," held at the Cardinal Dom Alexandre do Nascimento Cardiopulmonary Diseases Hospital Complex in Luanda.

Over several months, Rosalina faced serious complications associated with heart surgery, including a grade IV pressure injury, and benefited from the constant monitoring of a team composed of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, nutritionists, social workers, and other specialists.

On that occasion, Sílvia Lutucuta considered that the child's recovery represents an example of the capabilities existing in the health sector and the importance of cooperation between different specialties, to achieve positive results even in highly complex clinical situations.

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She stated that Rosalina's case demonstrates that no professional can respond alone to all the challenges imposed by clinical practice, and that it is essential to promote the sharing of knowledge and the effective functioning of multidisciplinary teams. "Nobody knows everything.

Solutions arise when we work together, when we share experiences and when we seek support from colleagues who master specific areas of knowledge", she said.

The minister of Health stressed that one of the main lessons left by the child's recovery is the need to never give up on patients, regardless of the severity of the cases. "Our obligation is to do everything in our power".

When we exhaust all possibilities, we are left with the peace of mind that we have fulfilled our mission," she said. According to the minister, the success achieved in the girl's treatment demonstrates that clinical excellence must go hand in hand with the humanization of care, placing the patient at the center of all decisions and interventions.

"Humanization cannot be just a concept. It has to be present in every gesture, in every interaction, and in every decision we make. That is what strengthens citizens' trust in health services," she said.

During the ceremony, Sílvia Lutucuta also took the opportunity to acknowledge the commitment of the professionals involved in the patient's recovery process, particularly highlighting the role of nurses, whom she described as the "backbone" of the National Health System. ~

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The minister also praised the work of social workers, advocating for greater recognition of these professionals for the role they play in integrating clinical care with the social and family needs of patients.

She also highlighted the importance of clinical discharge, considered a fundamental step to ensure continuity of care after leaving the hospital unit. "Our work doesn't end when the patient is discharged from the hospital. We need to ensure that they return to their family and community environment with the necessary conditions to continue their recovery and live with dignity," she stated.

Sílvia Lutucuta also advocated for the regular holding of multidisciplinary clinical sessions, workshops, and forums for discussing complex cases, considering that the greatest challenges in medicine should mobilize the collective knowledge of the health system.

The ceremony ended with tributes to the professionals involved in the recovery of little Rosalina, in an atmosphere marked by emotion and recognition of the joint effort that allowed a complex clinical case to be transformed into a story of overcoming and hope. MEL/ASS/TED/jmc