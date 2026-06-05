Luanda — Angola has strengthened its capacity to prevent and respond to monkeypox through the implementation of proactive measures that included the development of an emergency plan, the acquisition of vaccines and the strengthening of epidemiological surveillance throughout the country.

The guarantee was given on Wednesday by the National Coordinator of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Alda de Sousa, during a briefing on cholera vaccination, promoted by the National Directorate of Public Health.

The official informed that health authorities launched an immediate response to minimize the risk and ensure the preparedness of the national health system to face potential outbreaks.

Alda de Sousa highlighted that access to Mpox vaccines continues to represent a challenge internationally, due to increasing demand and limited availability of these immunizations on the global market.

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Despite the difficulties, Angola managed to mobilize resources and implement a preventive strategy that combines vaccination, epidemiological surveillance, and community awareness.

"It is not enough to have vaccines. It is equally important to keep surveillance systems active and invest in social mobilization so that communities know the signs of the disease and how to prevent its transmission", she stated.

She mentioned that the national strategy also included strengthening surveillance measures in border provinces, considering areas of greater vulnerability due to intense migratory flows and cross-border movement of people.

According to the official, provincial teams were trained to identify, report, and respond quickly to suspected cases, thus allowing for more effective action in health emergencies.

The coordinator also advocated for the continuous strengthening of risk communication and community involvement, considering that the active participation of the population remains a fundamental element in the prevention and control of emerging diseases.

For Alda de Sousa, the Mpox experience demonstrated the importance of advance preparation, cooperation between different levels of the health system, as well as the adoption of preventive measures before epidemiological scenarios worsen.

The consideration is that the preparedness demonstrated by Angola exemplifies the need for continuous investment in health surveillance, sraff training, and the capacity for rapid response to public health threats, reinforcing the protection of laws and the country's health security.

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The event brought together journalists and representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO).

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