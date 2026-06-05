Namibia: Govt Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Station Pilot

The government has installed an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Ministry of Works and Transport head office in Windhoek as part of a pilot project aimed at assessing the feasibility of a nationwide charging network.

Works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi announced the initiative in the National Assembly on Thursday, saying the move comes amid a growing number of electric vehicles on Namibian roads, particularly in Windhoek.

"The ministry has noted the increase in electric vehicles, especially in the central areas of Windhoek. Through its engineering division, it has installed an electric vehicle charging station at its headquarters," Nekundi said.

He explained that the charging station was designed and developed by the ministry's in-house engineers and will serve as a case study to guide the future deployment of EV charging infrastructure across the country.

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Nekundi said the pilot project is expected to provide valuable data that could support the establishment of a national charging network, initially targeting government-owned electric vehicles before expanding access to the public.

He said government employees, including members of parliament who own electric vehicles, are encouraged to register to use the facility.

Responding to a question from Affirmative Repositioning parliamentarian Ester Haikola-Sakaria on whether users would be charged, Nekundi said the service is currently free as it forms part of the study.

"The world is moving fast, and electric vehicles are a reality. They are already in the market, and, as a country, we cannot afford to be left behind," he said.

Nekundi said once the study is completed, its findings will be shared with parliament and the public to inform decisions on expanding the initiative to other regions.

He said the ministry will also engage relevant government institutions on how the rollout of EV charging infrastructure can be broadened nationwide.