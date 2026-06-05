Rwanda's First Upper-Air Weather Station Launched in Huye

Rwanda's first Automatic Upper-Air Observation Station was launched in Huye District to strengthen weather forecasting, early warning systems, climate monitoring, disaster risk reduction, aviation safety, agriculture, and climate adaptation planning.

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The automatic upper-air observation station will provide Rwanda with crucial real-time data on temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure, and wind profiles up to an altitude of 30 kilometres.

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According to meteorologists, continuous atmospheric profiling is vital for Rwanda as it significantly improves weather forecasting, aviation safety, and long-term climate resilience in the country's complex mountainous terrain.

The facility marks a major advancement in strengthening Rwanda's weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and early warning capabilities, said Aimable Gahigi, the Director General of Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

The Huye station was established with support from the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Rwanda), and the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), which provided financial and technical assistance.

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"This milestone marks a significant step forward in strengthening Rwanda's meteorological observation capacity," Gahigi said.

"The commissioning of the country's first Automatic Upper-Air Station enhances our ability to generate high-quality atmospheric data essential for weather forecasting, climate monitoring, disaster risk reduction, aviation safety, and the protection of lives and livelihoods."

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Rwanda remains highly vulnerable to climate-related hazards such as heavy rainfall, landslides, and floods.

The station will feed atmospheric data into early warning systems, enabling meteorologists to better predict severe weather events and provide communities with adequate time to prepare or evacuate.

Kigali International Airport and regional aviation operations also require accurate monitoring of wind shear, cold fronts, and hazardous cloud movements. High-altitude atmospheric data is critical for safe take-offs, landings, and flight routing.

With a large share of Rwanda's population dependent on agriculture, accurate short-term and seasonal weather forecasts will help improve food security and guide farmers on optimal planting and harvesting periods.

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Gahigi said the initiative will help Rwanda meet Global Basic Observing Network (GBON) requirements while strengthening national climate resilience.

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The automated upper-air observations will provide high-quality atmospheric data for weather forecasting and climate analysis.

The upper-air station was installed under the Rwanda Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF) project, a $3.5 million four-year initiative implemented by Meteo Rwanda and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to upgrade the country's meteorological infrastructure to Global Basic Observing Network (GBON) standards.

The project has also rehabilitated and upgraded land-based surface weather stations in the districts of Karongi, Nyagatare, and Ngoma, integrating high-precision sensors capable of providing hourly data on rainfall, temperature, wind, and atmospheric pressure.