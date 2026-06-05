Botswana: Minister Sets Record Straight

Gaborone — Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng says international regulations prohibit government interference in anti-doping cases.

Responding to public calls for a ministerial statement, Kelebeng said international regulations bar political interference in active anti-doping matter.

"Under the World Anti-Doping Code, government interference in active cases triggers severe penalties from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)," Kelebeng said.

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He warned that breaching WADA protocols carried consequences for the nation's sports. Kelebeng said potential sanctions included Botswana being barred from hosting international sporting events.

Minister Kelebeng added that athletes could be forced to compete under a neutral flag, and the national anthem would not be played at international podiums if such violations occur.

He confirmed that the ministry would allow independent judicial bodies to conclude legal processes without government interference.

Meanwhile according to WADA code, if the minister interfered in anti-doping cases WADA would officially declare the country's anti-doping body non-compliant, meaning that the country would be stripped off its good standing in the international sporting community.

It states that in severe cases of state-backed interference or systemic manipulation, international sports federations or the International Olympic Committee (IOC) can completely bar the nation's athletes from participating in international competitions.

Government representatives, sports administrators, and officials from the non-compliant country will lose their seats, voting rights, and eligibility to hold offices or committee positions within WADA and other international sports bodies.

Government will be forced to halt public funding to the compromised sports bodies, additionally, international bodies will freeze all sports development grants and financial support to the nation's sporting associations.

BOPA