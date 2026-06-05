Zimbabwe: Ccc MPs Accuse Tshabangu-Appointed Chief Whip of Blocking Constitution Amendment Bill Critics From Debate

Discover moreShowbiz UpdatesDigital ePaper SubscriptionCyber Security ServicesOpposition legislators have accused Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chief Whip Charles Moyo of deliberately sidelining MPs opposed to the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) by excluding them from the list of lawmakers scheduled to debate the proposed legislation.

The accusations surfaced in the National Assembly on Wednesday as debate on the contentious Bill got underway, with opposition MPs confronting Moyo and demanding clarity over the list submitted to Speaker of National Assembly Jacob Mudenda.

Moyo, who was appointed Chief Whip by self-styled CCC secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, has increasingly come under fire from fellow opposition legislators who accuse him of working with ZANU PF to facilitate the passage of the constitutional amendments.

Tensions flared after opposition MPs claimed that MPs critical of the Bill had been omitted from the official speaking list, effectively denying them an opportunity to air their objections during debate.

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Chiredzi Central legislator Ropafadzo Makumire, who had earlier challenged the list presented to the Speaker, openly questioned the process used to select speakers.

"The list that you are using to give honourable members. The list is not posted in our platform," Makumire said during proceedings.

Several opposition MPs were seen crowding around Moyo, demanding access to the list and seeking an explanation over allegations that names of legislators opposed to the Bill had been removed.

The developments highlight growing divisions within the opposition ranks over Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which has generated fierce debate both inside and outside Parliament.

Responding to concerns raised by opposition legislators, Mudenda assured MPs that no lawmaker would be barred from participating in the debate solely because their name was not included on the list submitted by party whips.

"Regardless of this list, all are entitled to speak. I respect the lists given to me by the whips and if your name does not appear on the list here, you will still have a chance to speak. You will not be excluded," Mudenda said.

The Bill is currently at the debate stage in the National Assembly, with government moving swiftly to secure its passage through Parliament.

Among its most controversial provisions are proposals that critics argue could pave the way for the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutional limit, as well as changes to the electoral framework governing future presidential succession.

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The proposed amendments have been opposed by civil society groups, constitutional experts, opposition parties and sections of the public, who argue that the changes undermine democratic principles and constitutionalism.

However, with ZANU PF enjoying an overwhelming majority in Parliament and the opposition fragmented by internal divisions, the Bill is widely expected to sail through both Houses of Parliament.