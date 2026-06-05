Tanzania: Govt Orders Action Against Negligent Supervisors, Warns On AI Misuse

DODOMA: THE Tanzanian government has ordered disciplinary action against supervisors who fail to conduct performance appraisals for public servants and warned of sanctions against employees who misuse Artificial Intelligence (AI) and official government communication systems.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Regina Qwaray, said negligence by some supervisors has denied public servants promotions and career advancement opportunities, undermining accountability in the public service.

Speaking while closing a working session for heads of Human Resource Management and Administration units from ministries, public institutions, regional secretariats and local government authorities in Dodoma on Wednesday, Ms Qwaray directed employers to strengthen compliance with performance management, ethics and information security regulations.

She said the government had established that some public servants missed promotions and salary grade advancements not because of poor performance, but because their supervisors failed to conduct mandatory annual performance appraisals as required by public service laws, regulations and procedures.

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The deputy minister instructed the Permanent Secretary for Public Service to identify supervisors who neglected the responsibility and take appropriate disciplinary measures against them in accordance with the law.

Ms Qwaray also directed all public servants operating under the financial-year performance management system to submit their progress reports through the e-Performance system to their supervisors on or before June 30, 2026.

She said supervisors must review, verify and approve the reports within the stipulated timeframe in line with procedures governing the digital performance management platform.

"I wish to emphasise that supervisors who fail to discharge their responsibilities during the completion of the 2025/26 financial year, including conducting performance appraisals for employees under their supervision, should face appropriate action in accordance with public service laws, regulations and procedures," she said.

The deputy minister noted that Human Resource managers have a crucial role in ensuring public servants maintain high performance standards and deliver quality services.

She urged HR officers to ensure employees are adequately trained on the use of the e-Performance system to enhance efficiency, accountability and results-based management in the public service.

Ms Qwaray further directed that employees who consistently receive low performance ratings should be subjected to appropriate measures in accordance with established laws, regulations and procedures, while ensuring fairness and transparency.

She said the government would continue strengthening oversight of performance management systems to ensure public servants are assessed fairly and based on agreed work targets.

"Accountability remains a cornerstone of a results-oriented public service and managers must fully discharge their responsibilities," she said.

The deputy minister also called on employers to ensure public servants receive their statutory entitlements on time, including transfer allowances, leave travel benefits and other service-related payments.

According to her, delays in processing such payments negatively affect employee morale and undermine service delivery to Tanzanian citizens.

Meanwhile, Ms Qwaray expressed concern over what she described as growing cases of unethical conduct in some public institutions, including the use of inappropriate language when dealing with clients, allegations of corruption and failure to safeguard government information when using digital technologies.

She said findings from her monitoring visits revealed inadequate adherence to the Public Service Code of Ethics in several institutions.

"During my monitoring visits, I have observed inadequate compliance with these ethical standards, particularly the use of inappropriate language when serving clients, allegations of corruption and failure to protect government information when using technology," she said.

The deputy minister directed Human Resource managers to strengthen enforcement of ethical standards and ensure public servants uphold professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

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She further instructed employers to build the capacity of employees on information security and the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence as government institutions increasingly adopt digital technologies in service delivery.

Ms Qwaray also directed all public institutions to ensure every public servant has an official government email account and that all official communication is conducted through authorised government email platforms.

She warned that disciplinary action should be taken against public servants found misusing government email systems or using Artificial Intelligence in ways that violate public service ethics, regulations and established procedures.

The government's latest directives come as efforts intensify to modernise public service management through digital systems while strengthening accountability, professionalism and efficient service delivery across public institutions.