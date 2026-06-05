Angola: Over 80 DRC Citizens Repatriated for Illegal Immigration

4 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — At least 83 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who were living illegally in some border areas of Zaire province, were arrested and repatriated on Wednesday by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in the region.

The spokesperson for the National Police in Zaire, Superintendent Luís Bernardo, said in statements to ANGOP on Thursday that the collection of these citizens is part of the actions to control and monitor foreigners in irregular migratory situations.

He said that the operation involved personnel from the Border Guard Police and the SME and took place at the border posts of Luvo, Kanga and Mpozo.

The number of illegal immigrants repatriated through the Luvo border includes 53 men and 30 women.

Luís Bernardo appealed to the population residing in border areas with neighboring DRC to continue cooperating with the authorities, reporting the presence of illegal immigrants in their areas of jurisdiction.

Four municipalities in Zaire province, namely Luvo, Nóqui, Soyo and Quêlo, share a border with DRC over a length of 310 kilometers. JL/DOJ

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