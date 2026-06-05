Somalia: African Union Calls for Calm in Mogadishu

Addis — Ababa - African Union Commission is deeply concerned by reported security developments in Mogadishu, including armed clashes in civilian areas.

The Commission calls on all parties to immediately stop the fighting and exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians, and refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions.

The Commission urges all Somali stakeholders to resolve differences through dialogue and established constitutional processes.

The Commission encourages the continuation of the efforts of H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia and all political actors in promoting national dialogue, reconciliation and consensus-building towards political stability.

The Commission will continue to closely monitor the situation and assures the readiness of the African Union through its Support and Stabilization Mission (African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia-AUSSOM), to continue to render full support towards the restoration of peace and security in Somalia.