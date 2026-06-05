Nigeria: Govt, Germany, EU Unveil Guidelines for Solar Mini-Grids Integration

*Solar critical to expanding electricity access, says NEMSA

The federal government through the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) with technical support from the German government and the European Union (EU) has launched national guidelines for interconnecting solar mini-grids to distribution networks.

Coming under the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), the development which also witnessed the handover of procured solar testing equipment to NEMSA, is a major step towards strengthening Nigeria's evolving mini-grid market and improving electricity access.

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Speaking during the event in Abuja, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEMSA, Olusegun Adesayo, described solar mini-grids as a critical solution for electrifying underserved and unserved communities across Nigeria.

He said access to electricity remains fundamental to economic growth, social development and national prosperity, noting that the expansion of interconnected solar mini-grids within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) requires clear technical and operational frameworks to ensure safe, efficient and sustainable integration into existing distribution networks.

"Solar mini-grids have emerged as a critical solution for electrified, unserved and underserved communities across the country. However, as interconnected solar mini-grids continue to expand within NESI, there is an increasing need for clear technical and operational frameworks to ensure that these systems are integrated safely, efficiently and sustainably into existing distribution networks," he said.

According to him, the new guidelines provide comprehensive procedures, technical requirements, interconnection models and operational standards for integrating solar mini-grids without compromising grid stability, power quality, system reliability and public safety.

He noted that the document would reduce uncertainties for investors and developers while strengthening collaboration among distribution companies, mini-grid developers, regulators and other stakeholders.

"We are confident that this document will significantly enhance investor confidence and accelerate the deployment of interconnected renewable energy systems across Nigeria," he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, Mahmuda Mamman, represented by Mustapha Abba, said renewable energy, particularly solar power, plays a strategic role in advancing the federal government's objectives of expanding electricity access, improving energy security and driving sustainable economic development.

Mamman noted that interconnected and isolated solar mini-grids are increasingly providing reliable electricity to communities and productive users that previously lacked adequate access to power.

"As this segment of the electricity market continues to grow, it becomes imperative to establish clear technical and operational frameworks that will ensure safety, reliability and efficient coordination between solar mini-grid systems and existing distribution infrastructure," he said.

He commended NEMSA for its leadership in developing the guidelines and acknowledged the contributions of NESP, the EU, the Government of Germany and GIZ to the project.

According to him, the guidelines will strengthen investor confidence, reduce technical and regulatory uncertainties, improve system reliability and support the sustainable integration of renewable energy solutions into Nigeria's electricity network.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Massimo De Luca, stressed the importance of maintaining high technical standards as interconnected mini-grids continue to expand across the country.

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"As we see the model of interconnected mini-grids really taking shape in our country, we need to be mindful of the standards that we apply when we integrate a private sector-led mini-grid into the network of a distribution company.

"If the standards applied in the interconnection are not good, there cannot be good delivery. We owe communities a duty of care to ensure that these standards are not only established but fully complied with by all parties involved," he said.

Also speaking at the launch, Dr Karin Jasen, Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy to Nigeria, underlined Germany's continued partnership with Nigeria in advancing sustainable energy access, strengthening institutions and mobilising private investment.