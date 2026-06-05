South Africa: FlySafair Cuts Fuel Surcharge by 40% - South African News Briefs - June 5, 2026

FlySafair Cuts Fuel Surcharge by 40%

Airliner FlySafair has announced a cut of its fuel surcharge by 40%, saving travellers on ticket prices, reports EWN. The airline had introduced the dynamic fuel surcharge in March after the Middle East conflict, due to disruptions to global oil supply routes. The Strait of Hormuz, through which the world’s oil transits, was shut down during the war, pushing jet fuel prices higher. The surcharge was calculated by route to reflect actual fuel consumption and the airline said that both the availability and cost of jet A1 fuel have improved in recent weeks.

Over 300 Indigenous Trees Planted to Restore Newlands Forest

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SANParks has said that more than 300 indigenous trees have been planted in Newlands Forest as part of ongoing rehabilitation efforts in Table Mountain National Park, reports SABC News. SANParks said that staff members, rangers, and students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology were involved in the latest phase of the project. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to restore the forest ecosystem and address environmental challenges, including bark stripping. SANParks spokesperson JP Louw says monitoring of previously rehabilitated areas has produced encouraging results.

Schools Reopen After Severe Weather Disrupts Classes

Most pupils in the Eden and Central Karoo education districts are set to go back to class after schools were closed for two days due to severe weather, reports EWN. A couple of schools remain closed after being granted permission to do so because flooded and damaged roads have left them inaccessible. The areas were hit by heavy rain as a cut-off low-pressure system moved across the province. Schools will now implement catch-up plans to minimise disruptions and get teaching and learning back on track, said Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier.

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