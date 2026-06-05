East Africa: Danish Chamber Taps Kepsa Network to Expand Business Footprint in East Africa

Nairobi — Kenyan businesses are set to gain stronger links with Danish investors and firms following a strategic cooperation agreement between the Danish Chamber of Commerce (DCC) and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

According to the partners, the move is aimed at deepening trade, investment and business partnerships across East Africa.

The agreement, signed in Nairobi, seeks to enhance market access for Danish companies through policy engagement, business networking, trade facilitation and partnerships with local enterprises.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The collaboration is expected to support business delegations, matchmaking initiatives and the development of sustainable value chains, positioning Kenya as a gateway for Danish firms seeking opportunities in the wider East African region.

"KEPSA's partnership with Danish Chamber of Commerce is a strong affirmation of Kenya's position as a gateway to East Africa and a trusted destination for investment and enterprise," said KEPSA Chief Executive Officer Carole Kariuki.

"By connecting Danish businesses with our vibrant private sector ecosystem, we are not only strengthening pathways for trade and sustainable investments, but also for job creation, innovation, and market expansion across East Africa."

The partnership comes as Kenya continues to attract growing interest from European investors seeking exposure to sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and digital services.

East Africa's expanding consumer market, improving infrastructure and regional integration efforts have increasingly positioned the bloc as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment.

"Through the cooperation with KEPSA, Danish companies will gain a stronger local platform and access to an established business ecosystem in East Africa," said DCC Vice-President Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

The agreement, the partners contend also reflects a broader push by Danish businesses to diversify international operations and strengthen their presence in emerging markets amid shifting global trade patterns.

For Kenya, the partnership could provide additional opportunities for local firms to integrate into international supply chains and access new markets through collaborations with Danish enterprises.

According to data from the Danish Embassy in Kenya, Denmark has steadily expanded its commercial footprint in the country, particularly in renewable energy, water solutions, agriculture and logistics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Business Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Several Danish companies have established operations in Kenya, using Nairobi as a regional hub for East African activities.

The partnership is also being pursued against a backdrop of growing economic ties between Kenya and European countries, with the government intensifying efforts to attract foreign investment and promote export-led growth.

Business leaders say stronger private-sector partnerships will be critical in unlocking investment flows, creating jobs and supporting the development of resilient regional value chains.