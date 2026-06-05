Zimbabwe: Cimas Says Zimbabwe's Health Sector Should Not Be Left Behind - Announces U.S.$7,000 Innovation Competition

CIMAS Health Group has announced a US$7,000 Healthathon that seeks to incubate local technological innovations that address challenges within Zimbabwe's health care sector.

Registration opens on June 22 and closes on July 12, with Cimas Health Group executives, innovation experts and industry leaders set to participate in a live demonstration day on August 28.

Announcing the launch of its third Healthathon, Cimas Health Group chief executive officer (CEO) Vuli Ndlovu said Zimbabwe could not afford to be left behind in terms of innovation within the sector, highlighting the dire state it was in.

After operating as a regional hub in the first two editions, this third one is national with the winner set to walk away with US$3,500, while the first and second runners-up will take home US$2,000 and US$1,500.

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"Innovation is changing how people access care, how systems operate, how data is used and how patients experience health care in Zimbabwe," said Ndlovu.

"I believe Zimbabwe cannot afford to be left behind, not because we just want to jump onto the bandwagon but because our healthcare sector faces real and urgent challenges.

"Access is not as good as we would want it to be, affordability is also a challenge. These are real problems that we need to deal with.

"We believe that these challenges present an opportunity to rethink our health care, innovate boldly and create practical solutions that can improve lives."

Limited public funding has kept Zimbabwe's health sector in comatose.

Access to basic medicines and services has remained a preserve for either those in urban settings or the few who can afford private health care.

Added Ndlovu: "This is why we continue to invest in digital health innovation as part of our broader mission to inspire healthier communities.

"We think this can be a vehicle for change and really believe it should be more than a competition. It is a national platform for ideas, talent, collaboration and problem solving.

"We are inviting Zimbabwean innovators to reimagine the future of health care. This must lead to impact and address some of the problems we are facing."