Zimbabwe: America Congratulates Zimbabwe On UN Security Council Election

5 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The American Embassy in Harare has congratulated Zimbabwe on its recent election into the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member.

Zimbabwe polled 182 out of 191 votes to join the UNSC's five permanent members America, China, Russia, UK and France.

"Please accept my congratulations on your election to the non-permanent seat on the UNSC," said US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont on Thursday.

"We look forward to working with you."

Tremont was speaking during her country's 250th independence celebrations in Harare.

Zimbabwe extensively campaigned for the seat which President Emmerson Mnangagwa said would go a long way in reviving its tattered relations with Western countries.

Most still rate Zimbabwe lowly because of its heavily battered economy, poor human rights record, corruption and constant, questionable elections.

"We are grateful to all nations for electing Zim overwhelmingly to become a member of the UNSC non-permanent member for the years 2027-28," said acting Foreign Affairs minister Anxious Masuka in response to Tremont.

"We assure you that we will discharge our responsibilities with dignity, humility and diligence and as expected on the honour bestowed on this nation."

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