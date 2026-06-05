South Africa: Police Officer Admits to 'Bearing Some Responsibility' in R200m Cocaine Theft Scandal

Colonel Gavin Jacob has insisted he was not involved in any criminality relating to a R200m cocaine consignment stolen from a Hawks building in KwaZulu-Natal. But he says he could have acted differently in dealing with the matter and will shoulder some blame.

Proceedings became heated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, 4 June, with Colonel Gavin Jacob eventually conceding that he would "bear some responsibility" for cocaine worth R200-million that was stolen from a Hawks building.

Jacob, attached to the Hawks and the commander of Durban's Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, was testifying before the commission for a second consecutive day.

He accepted partial responsibility for the surrounding fallout but vehemently denied any involvement in the theft itself. "I'll shoulder some of the blame," he admitted, conceding he would handle the saga differently in hindsight, but maintained he was "in no manner or form" behind the heist.

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The 541kg of cocaine was intercepted at a depot in Isipingo in June 2021, and in November, it was stolen from a poorly secured Hawks facility in Port Shepstone, to where it had been moved.

This theft, widely believed to be an inside job, has been the focus of the Madlanga Commission this week.

Read more 'Whistleblower suspect broke silence' on R200m Port Shepstone cocaine theft -- Hawks officer June 3, 2026 The commission heard that Jacob -- despite being on official leave -- initially dealt with the cocaine at...