South Africa: Young People Don't Vote - - We Asked What Would Get Them to the Polls

Crushed by a 60.9% unemployment rate and broken promises, young South Africans are opting out of the upcoming local government elections. They say the fix is simple: ditch the empty slogans, address the youth crises directly, and put young leaders on the ballot.

"There is no difference, whether we vote or we do not, nothing will change," said Mnqobi Mhlongo (21), a student at a private college in Braamfontein.

Another student, Mpho Motlhaolwa (20), shared the sentiment. He had registered to vote, but later changed his mind.

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"I am from Eldorado Park and there is crime everywhere. We have been addressing this issue as a community for years, but they do not hear us. There are potholes, no sewage drains. These are some of the reasons why I will not vote," he said.

They are not alone. With the upcoming local government elections scheduled for 4 November 2026, youth voters in South Africa remain relatively disengaged from politics.

In the 2021 local government elections, 90% of people aged 18-19 did not register to vote, and fewer than 20% of voters aged 20-34 had registered.

This is largely a reflection of how politicians have engaged with youthful voters. In a 2025/2026 IEC Voter Participation survey, conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council, 76% of young people aged 16-24 agreed with the statement that political parties give too little attention to the concerns and needs of young people.

In addition, research has found that young...