South Africa: MP and Friend Survive Violent Knife Attack On Gqeberha's Unlit Beachfront

After a harrowing knife attack on Gqeberha's beachfront, DA MP Baxolile Nodada warns of rising crime rates and demands action to restore safety in the community.

A violent attack on DA MP Baxolile Nodada and his friend on Gqeberha's beachfront, in which his friend was stabbed multiple times, has been raised in Parliament amid renewed concerns about safety in one of the metro's prime tourism hubs.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Nodada linked the attack to what he described as long-standing municipal failures, accusing authorities of gambling with residents' safety in a city grappling with non-functioning streetlights, cable theft and inadequate security patrols.

"Mr President, I was not meant to be standing at this podium today, but I insisted because I wanted to deliver this message directly to the Presidency.

"Today, I could have been lying in a hospital bed fighting for my life, or my family could have been preparing my funeral while everyone in this Parliament sent their condolences.

'Violently attacked'

"This weekend, my friend and I were victims of a crime that almost cost us our lives. We were violently attacked. He was stabbed six times while I fought for my life against drug-addicted criminals who exploited a dark alleyway to Humewood Beach Park, where stolen cables were never repaired, streetlights did not work, bush clearing was not done and there was no...