South Africa: Tipping Point - - Gatvol Business Leaders Condemn Joburg's Decline and Fall

This is the first big public statement by the business community as the local government elections loom in November, and its tone and timing underline the mounting frustration within the private sector over the city's pothole-ridden decay.

The City of Gold has long been losing its shine in the face of corruption, incompetence and maladministration, and business is gatvol with the unfolding collapse of South Africa's financial centre and economic engine.

"When Johannesburg is in a state of visible decline, it undermines the national growth story at precisely the moment a more positive narrative is gaining credibility. This is not a local political problem. It is a national economic emergency," Business Unity SA (Busa), Business Leadership SA (BLSA) and Business for South Africa (B4SA) said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Business leaders are ready to play their part in rebuilding Johannesburg, strengthening South Africa's growth trajectory, and creating jobs -- in concrete, visible, and meaningful ways. We call on all those with authority and accountability to do the same."

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Read more If Joburg fails, SA pays: Business leaders issue call to rebuild City June 4, 2026 This is the first big public statement by the business community as the local government elections loom in November, and its tone and timing underline the mounting frustration within the private sector over the city's pothole-riddled decay.

The statement pointedly noted that Johannesburg's woes stand in stark...