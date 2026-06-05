Kenya: DCI Seeks Public Help to Identify Key Person of Interest in Reverende Julius Ngari Murder Probe

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has intensified investigations into the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari and is now appealing to members of the public to help identify a key person of interest believed to possess crucial information that could unlock further leads in the case.

In an update issued on Friday, the DCI said significant progress had been made in the investigation into the killing of the PCEA Tabuga Church cleric, who was murdered on the night of May 3, 2026, in Nakuru North Sub-County.

The breakthrough follows extensive forensic examinations and intelligence-led investigations conducted by detectives from the Homicide Directorate, the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), the Operations Support Unit (OSU), and Nakuru County investigative teams.

According to the DCI, the investigations led to the arrest of two suspects, Felix Odinga Okumu and Berryly Nafua Atenyo, who have since been charged in court.

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"The case file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal and advice. Acting on the recommendations arising from the investigations, the two suspects were subsequently arraigned before the Nakuru Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty," the DCI said.

The matter is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 17 ahead of the commencement of the trial.

However, detectives say the investigation remains active and are now seeking public assistance to identify an individual captured in images obtained during the probe.

The agency released both an original photograph and a digitally enhanced version of the same image to improve visibility of the individual's features.

Investigators believe the person could provide critical information that may help identify additional suspects and establish the full circumstances surrounding the murder.

"Both images depict the same individual, who is considered a person of interest and is believed to possess information that could significantly advance the investigation and assist in identifying additional accomplices," the DCI stated.

The latest appeal comes amid broader investigations that have linked the murder to a suspected criminal gang believed to be behind a series of violent robberies in Nakuru County and its environs.

Detectives have previously indicated that forensic and intelligence findings pointed to a gang known for carrying out armed robberies while disguised in security forces uniforms.

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Authorities have also linked some suspects to previous violent crimes in the region.

The DCI said investigators are continuing to profile other persons of interest and pursue fresh leads as they seek to bring all those involved to justice.

"The DCI remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that all individuals involved in this crime are identified, apprehended, and brought to justice," the agency said.

Members of the public with information that could assist in identifying the individual or aid ongoing investigations have been urged to report to the nearest police station or share information anonymously through available reporting channels.