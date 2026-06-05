Zimbabwe: Hlatywayo Pushes for Wider Access to Menstrual Health Products

Harare Province legislator Gladys Hlatywayo has called for increased access to menstrual hygiene products, safe sanitation facilities and comprehensive menstrual health education saying these are essential to improving the wellbeing and opportunities of girls and young women.

Speaking in Parliament, Hlatywayo said many girls continue to face challenges linked to inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products and information, a situation she warned could negatively affect their education and participation in society.

She said ensuring that girls can manage their menstrual health with dignity was critical to promoting gender equality and educational attainment.

"Access to menstrual hygiene products, safe facilities and open education changes outcomes for girls and young women. That is the call to action that I am putting before the House," Hlatywayo said.

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The legislator said menstrual health should not be treated as a private issue affecting only women and girls but as a broader development concern requiring collective action from all sectors of society.

She urged government institutions, schools, communities, families and development partners to work together to make menstrual hygiene products affordable and readily available to those who need them.

According to Hlatywayo, improved access to menstrual health resources can help reduce school absenteeism among girls and create an environment where young women are able to participate fully in education and community life without facing unnecessary obstacles.

Her remarks come amid growing calls from gender equality advocates and health organisations for stronger policies and programmes aimed at addressing period poverty and improving menstrual health awareness across Zimbabwe.

Campaigners argue that a lack of affordable sanitary products, inadequate sanitation facilities and limited access to information continue to place many girls at a disadvantage, particularly in low-income communities.

Hlatywayo said addressing these challenges would not only protect the dignity and health of girls and women but also contribute to better educational and social outcomes.