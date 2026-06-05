South Africa: The Cop Who Ran Organised Crime Has Been Fired for Running With Criminals

Major General Richard Shibiri, former head of SAPS organised crime, was fired after being found guilty of misconduct and associating with criminal Vusimuzi Matlala.

Shibiri allegedly accepted R70,000 to R80,000 from Matlala and warned him of a police raid. Matlala is now in prison awaiting trial.

The South African Police Service has fired Major General Richard Shibiri, the former head of its organised crime unit.

The dismissal follows a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty of misconduct and of bringing the organisation into disrepute.

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The finding centred on his relationship with Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, a businessman repeatedly linked to organised crime. The Madlanga Commission heard allegations that Shibiri accepted a payment of between R70,000 and R80,000 from Matlala. Shibiri offered shifting explanations for the money -- at different points describing it as a loan to fix his son's car, and then as funding for construction work at his home.

Financial records presented to the commission reportedly showed he had enough money in his account at the time to cover both.

Investigators also pointed to spending on luxury brands including Gucci and Louis Vuitton during the same period.

The commission further heard allegations that Shibiri warned Matlala ahead of a police raid on his Pretoria home in December 2024, and that he passed information to help counter active investigations. Phone records were cited as evidence. Witnesses also alleged he tried to influence the murder investigation of engineer Armand Swart and a separate R300-million drug bust in Aeroton, including pressuring officers to drop bail opposition.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and fellow commissioners repeatedly challenged Shibiri's testimony, flagging contradictions in his answers under oath.

Matlala was arrested during the December 2024 raid. He abandoned his bail application and is currently held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre awaiting trial. He faces charges including kidnapping, money laundering, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

SAPS confirmed the dismissal was conducted in line with applicable prescripts and principles of procedural fairness.