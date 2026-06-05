Africa: 131 Nigerian Companies Earn Africa Quality Mark in Major Trade Boost

ABUJA - The Federal Government has presented the Africa Quality Mark (AQM) certification to 131 companies for 220 made-in-Nigeria products, reiterating its commitment to supporting industrial expansion and export growth.

This forms part of efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of Nigerian goods in regional and continental markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, noted that the recognition reflects the rising capacity of Nigerian industries to compete within Africa's evolving economic landscape.

She emphasised that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration remains dedicated to pursuing policies that encourage manufacturing growth, investment promotion, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

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Oduwole explained that industrial competitiveness relies heavily on the ability of businesses to produce goods that meet market expectations and attract cross-border confidence.

She stated that the certification provides local manufacturers with greater visibility and credibility, significantly expanding trade engagement opportunities across the continent.

"The Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to policies that support industrial expansion, export growth, local value addition, and increased participation of Nigerian businesses within continental and global markets," she said.

Oduwole commended the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) for their contributions toward strengthening the regional trade environment, while urging the recipients to maintain high standards of excellence.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director General and Chief Executive of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, stated that the certification serves as a practical demonstration of compliance with harmonised African standards, assuring consumers of product safety and reliability.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the statutory mandate of SON regarding standardisation, quality assurance, and consumer protection.

Okeke highlighted that standard harmonisation is crucial for reducing technical barriers to trade and facilitating smoother movement of goods within the single continental market. He added that SON is actively strengthening awareness among local manufacturers on compliance as a strategic requirement for export readiness.

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"Without common standards, African manufacturers face multiple certification requirements and inconsistent quality expectations in different markets. Harmonised standards therefore provide industries with a unified framework for production, conformity assessment, and market acceptance," he emphasised.

The SON boss praised the award recipients for their consistency and discipline, adding that the agency will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to deepen the national quality infrastructure and boost industrial capacity.

The Chairman of the Standards Council of Nigeria, Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa, remarked that the continental recognition is a testament to the dedication of Nigerian manufacturers toward maintaining standards that support regional trade. He assured stakeholders of the Council's continuous support for initiatives that foster a quality-driven economy.