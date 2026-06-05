Rwanda: How Rusumo Power Project Is Transforming Key Sectors in Rwanda

The Rusumo Hydropower Project is already delivering benefits across Rwanda, with impacts being felt in agriculture, aviation, housing, healthcare, water supply, roads, and regional power trade.

The project, jointly developed by Rwanda, Tanzania, and Burundi, has a generation capacity of 80 megawatts. According to Theoneste Higaniro, Director of Generation and Transmission at Rwanda Energy Group (REG), it contributes 26MW directly to Rwanda's national grid through the Bugesera Substation.

The New Times highlights some of the key benefits the country has gained from the regional power project.

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Powering irrigation

The Rusumo Power Plant is expected to supply electricity to the Mpanga and Mahama irrigation schemes in Kirehe District, which cover more than 7,000 hectares across Mahama, Mpanga, and Nyamugali sectors.

The Mpanga irrigation scheme currently operates below capacity because of inadequate electricity, leaving farmers vulnerable to dry-season losses.

To address the challenge, REG plans to build a substation in Nyamugali Sector by the end of 2026. The facility will be connected to the Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Power Plant, improving power supply to the irrigation schemes.

According to the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), the schemes currently depend on electricity from the Rwinkwavu substation, which is insufficient.

Supporting Bugesera airport

The Ministry of Infrastructure has announced that the new Bugesera International Airport will be connected to the Rusumo Hydroelectric Power Plant to ensure a stable supply of renewable energy.

The government is constructing the Rusumo-Bugesera-Shango 220kV transmission line and associated substations to evacuate power from the plant. According to REG, the 119-kilometre line will connect Rusumo to Bugesera and Shango substations, helping power the airport and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ: $4.2m for households affected by Rusumo dam construction

Opening opportunities for power trade

The project is also expected to facilitate electricity trade between Rwanda and Tanzania.

Once transmission networks are interconnected, electricity can flow in either direction, with each country paying an agreed price per kilowatt-hour.

"The interconnected network can carry more than 100MW, but the carrying capacity of the line does not necessarily reflect the actual trading capacity," Higaniro said.

He noted that actual trade volumes will depend on available electricity and agreements between the two countries.

"For example, if both parties agree to trade 50MW or more, it can be done. Trading is expected to begin soon, as both sides are willing, although some discussions and negotiations are still ongoing," he added.

Housing and social infrastructure

More than 80 households displaced by the construction of the Rusumo Hydropower Plant in Kirehe District have been relocated to a newly built $4 million model village.

The settlement, located near the Rwanda-Tanzania border, is connected to electricity and clean water and includes roads, drainage systems, cow sheds, an early childhood development centre, a school, a health post, and local administrative offices.

Better roads and water access

Through the Local Area Development Programme (LADP), a benefit-sharing initiative for communities surrounding the project, Rwanda received $5 million for development projects in Kirehe and Ngoma districts.

In Kirehe District, authorities rehabilitated 30 kilometres of the Cyagasenyi-Gasarabwayi-Nganda feeder road. Another 28.7 kilometres of roads were rehabilitated in Ngoma District.

The programme also improved access to clean water. In Ngoma District, authorities constructed the 33-kilometre Gituku-Murama water supply system and a 28.7-kilometre mixed water pipeline serving more than 10,500 residents in Gatonde and Gahima cells.

A separate 53-kilometre pipeline was built in Rukira Village, connecting Gasoko and Murama and supplying clean water to more than 23,000 households.

Bringing healthcare closer

The project supported the construction and electrification of Kigina Health Centre in Kirehe District, as well as health centres in Kazo and Karembo sectors of Ngoma District.

Residents say the facilities have significantly improved access to healthcare.

Micheline Batamuriza, 45, recalled the difficulties residents faced before the facilities were built.

"Since childhood, we had to travel 18 kilometres to health facilities in other sectors. It was very difficult, especially for sick people and pregnant women. For 40 years, Kazo Sector had no health centre offering maternal services," she said.

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"Many women chose to give birth at home because travelling to Mutenderi or Kibungo health centres was too costly. During hospitalisation, families also struggled with the long 18-kilometre journey to visit and care for patients," she added.

Modern markets for traders

The Rusumo project also funded the construction of markets in Sake and Kazo sectors of Ngoma District.

Léandre Uwineza, a trader in Sake Sector, said the new infrastructure has reduced the risk of losses caused by flooding.

"On April 23, 2024, heavy rainfall caused flooding that inundated my shop and destroyed goods worth Rwf200,000. I am confident such losses will not happen again because the root cause of the problem has now been permanently addressed," he said.

Jeanne Uwanyirigira, another trader, said the market has improved working conditions for women who previously depended on street vending.

"Before the market was built, my colleagues and I sold our goods on the streets because we had nowhere else to operate. It was a difficult life. Since street vending is illegal, we were always running from law enforcement officers. When caught, our goods would be confiscated and we would be fined for trading illegally," she said.