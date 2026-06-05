Ethiopia: EU Delegation, Member States' Diplomatic Missions Welcome the Holding of the 7th Ethiopian General Election

Addis Ababa — The Delegation of the European Union to Ethiopia, along with the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States, welcomed the holding of the 7th General Election in Ethiopia on 1 June 2026.

The Delegation issued a statement together with the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States--Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden--as well as the diplomatic missions of Canada, Norway, and Switzerland to Ethiopia.

According to the joint local statement they issued regarding the 7th General Election held in Ethiopia, the EU Delegation welcomed this event. They commended the efforts of the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), election workers, political parties, candidates, and civil society actors for their contributions.

Recognizing the important role of the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) as international observers, they look forward to their reports.

Finally, they hope that all constituencies that were unable to hold elections on 1 June will be given the opportunity to do so.