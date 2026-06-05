Ethiopia: NEBE Announces Successful Conclusion of Ethiopia's 7th General Election

Addis Ababa — The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has announced the successful completion of Ethiopia's 7th General Election, marking the end of a nationwide voting process.

The election is widely regarded as one of Africa's largest democratic exercises this year.

Speaking at a press on Tuesday evening, NEBE Chairperson Melatwork Hailu confirmed that voting, which began at 6:00 a.m. on June 1, concluded successfully across the country.

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Melatwork noted that while exceptionally long queues were observed at polling stations in Addis Ababa, the election process remained orderly.

She added that ballot counting was still underway in parts of the Sidama, Gambella, Amhara, and Somali regions, meaning the final voter turnout figures have yet to be fully consolidated.

The Chairperson said the Board received various reports and complaints through multiple channels, including its legal department, the political parties affairs division, and the election hotline, 6412.

According to her, immediate corrective measures were taken whenever necessary, while cases requiring further examination are currently being verified, investigated, and documented.

She further explained that results that have already been finalized at polling station level have been publicly posted in several locations. The process of aggregating and validating results at constituency level is now ongoing.

Earlier in the day, NEBE issued a statement commending millions of Ethiopians who exercised their constitutional right to vote with patience, vigilance, and a strong sense of civic responsibility.

The Board also called on the public to await official election results and refrain from circulating information from unofficial sources.

In a separate statement released on Tuesday, the Government Communication Service described the election as a successful, peaceful, and historic democratic exercise, praising the active participation of millions of citizens across the country.

The June 1 election has drawn significant attention both domestically and internationally due to Ethiopia's large population, vast geographic size, and the more than 54 million registered voters who were eligible to participate.

Following the conclusion of voting, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised Ethiopians for what he described as their extraordinary commitment to democracy, patriotism, and national unity, reflected in the massive turnout witnessed across the country.

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Similarly, President Taye Atske Selassie described the 2026 General Election as a pivotal milestone in Ethiopia's efforts to build a stronger, more stable, and more prosperous nation.

As vote counting and result aggregation continue, the National Election Board has assured the public that the remaining stages of the electoral process will be conducted in accordance with the law, transparency, and established electoral procedures.