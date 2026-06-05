Rwanda: Can Nkurayija Return Rwandan Cycling to Africa's Summit?

The election of Jean-Hubert Nkurayija as president of Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) marks the beginning of a new chapter for a sport that once symbolized Rwanda's rise on the international sporting stage. I must confess that I do not know much about Nkurayija's qualifications for the job or his capabilities to manage such a demanding office. But one thing I am sure of is that Rwandan cycling needs a reformer to get the sport back on track after years of stagnation.

His victory was emphatic. Securing 10 of the 11 votes cast and running effectively unopposed after the withdrawal of rival candidate Toussaint Paul Nosisi Gahitsi, Nkurayija enters office with a strong mandate and considerable goodwill.

Yet the former cyclist will quickly discover that winning an election is far easier than reversing years of stagnation in one of Rwanda's most celebrated sports.

The challenge before him is immense. I am sure he is well aware of the weight of the responsibility he has taken on. Leading a progressive federation like FERWACY is easier said than done, but we are required to give Nkurayija the benefit of the doubt.

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Rwandan cycling today is not in crisis--far from it--but it is no longer the continental force it once was. The sport needed a push to take the next leap. Whether the new regime is capable of providing that push, only time will tell.

Between 2008 and 2018, under the leadership of Aimable Bayingana and with the technical guidance of American coach Jonathan Boyer, the sport experienced unprecedented growth. Rwanda transformed from an emerging cycling nation into one of Africa's most respected programmes. Team Rwanda became something of a franchise, and indeed, as they say, the sky seemed the only limit to where Rwanda Cycling was destined to go.

That golden era produced riders who became national heroes and continental stars. Adrien Niyonshuti broke barriers by becoming the first Rwandan to ride for a UCI WorldTeam and the country's first Olympic cyclist.

Joseph Areruya conquered Tour du Rwanda and made history in Europe. Valens Ndayisenga became the first local rider to win Tour du Rwanda after its internationalisation in 2014 and won it again in 2016.

Alongside them emerged a generation of talented riders, including Janvier Hadi, Nathan Byukusenge, Joseph Biziyaremye, Samuel Mugisha, Gasore Hategeka, Jean Bosco Nsengimana and Bonaventure Uwizeyimana.

The problem is that Rwanda has struggled to consistently replace those stars. And we do not need to look far to see where the issue began. Bayingana was unceremoniously dethroned as FERWACY president, the highly effective Team Rwanda project was dismantled, and its leader, Boyer, left the country under a dark cloud.

While riders such as Moise Mugisha, Didier Munyaneza, Eric Manizabayo, Vainqueur Masengesho and Samuel Niyonkuru continue to carry the flag with honour, the pipeline of elite talent is not as deep as it once was.

Results on the African circuit have become less dominant, and Rwanda has gradually surrendered ground to nations such as Eritrea, South Africa and Algeria.

This is where Nkurayija's first--and perhaps most important--challenge lies: rebuilding the athlete development system. He surely does not have a magic wand to fix everything that needs attention, yet he is the man Rwandan cycling has for the next four years.

His emphasis on riders aged between 19 and 23 is encouraging. Too many promising cyclists disappear during the difficult transition from junior competition to elite racing.

Creating a structured pathway that allows young riders access to coaching, competition, nutritional support and international exposure will determine whether Rwanda can produce the next Areruya or Niyonshuti.

Equally important is his commitment to improving national team preparation.

For years, one of the criticisms directed at FERWACY has been the tendency to assemble national teams shortly before major competitions.

Nkurayija, a former national team rider, is correct when he says elite success cannot be built in three months. It should be everyone's prayer that he walks the talk, because talking is cheap.

Competitive cycling, or any professional sport worthy of the name, requires long-term planning, structured training blocks and sustained investment. The latter is key to anything the new cycling boss sets out to achieve.

If Rwanda is serious about competing for major African titles and eventually winning Tour du Rwanda stages with regularity again, preparation must become a year-round process. Anything else is just talk.

His proposal to establish a women's Tour du Rwanda may prove equally significant. If he achieves it and it is sustained, it will rank among the most important accomplishments of his presidency.

The success of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali demonstrated Rwanda's ability to host world-class events.

However, modern sporting nations are increasingly judged not only by their men's competitions but also by the opportunities available to women athletes.

A women's premier road cycling race would fill a glaring gap in the country's cycling structure. Not overdue, perhaps, but certainly a welcome addition to the sport's development. A brilliant idea.

More importantly, it would send a powerful signal that Rwanda intends to remain at the forefront of cycling development in Africa. Nkurayija deserves credit for identifying this as an immediate priority.

Perhaps the greatest test of his presidency will revolve around the future of the Tour du Rwanda itself. On that front, nothing can go wrong. It can only get better and bigger.

The race remains Africa's premier stage race and one of the continent's most successful sporting brands. But maintaining that status is no longer enough.

Discussions between Rwanda and the UCI regarding the possibility of a WorldTour-level event represent a historic opportunity.

Should Rwanda secure a WorldTour race by 2027, it would fundamentally transform African cycling.

However, such ambition comes with enormous logistical, financial and organisational demands.

Safety standards, infrastructure, sponsorship acquisition, international broadcasting requirements and calendar negotiations will all need to be addressed.

Nkurayija's experience as Tour du Rwanda coordinator, short as it was, gives him valuable insight. But delivering a WorldTour event will require exceptional leadership and collaboration across government, sponsors and international bodies.

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The reality is that Rwanda begins this journey from a position of strength. It is not as though Nkurayija is reinventing the wheel. The foundations and building blocks are already in place. It is now a matter of adding the right bricks in the right places.

Rwanda ranks among Africa's leading cycling nations, possesses a globally recognised race, has successfully hosted the World Championships and continues to produce talented riders. What it lacks is momentum.

Nkurayija's presidency will ultimately be judged not by promises but by whether he can restore that momentum.

His vision for women's cycling, youth development, stronger national team preparation and a more ambitious Tour du Rwanda suggests he understands the challenges.

The real race, however, starts now. It demands that he build strong relationships with international governing bodies, local and international partners, and the government.

If he succeeds, Rwanda can once again become the undisputed powerhouse of African cycling and perhaps even establish itself as a permanent fixture on the global cycling calendar. If he fails, the stagnation of the past five years may deepen.

For the sake of a sport that has brought Rwanda global recognition and inspired generations of young athletes, the country must hope that Nkurayija proves to be the reformer Rwandan cycling has been waiting for.

Good luck to him.