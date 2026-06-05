Rwanda: Beyond the Headlines - What My Visit to China Taught Me

opinion

Like many people, much of what I knew about China growing up came from Western media. The country was often portrayed as distant, rigid, and lacking personal freedoms.

At one point, I even imagined that nearly everyone in China had some connection to the military.

Then I visited China.

That single trip challenged many of the assumptions I had held for years and exposed me to a reality I had not expected.

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Ten days into our visit, I had already learned and experienced far more than I anticipated. Yet our journey was only halfway complete, with more opportunities ahead to explore, learn, and engage with Chinese culture and society.

What I found was a country filled with warm, welcoming, and genuinely kind people. Wherever we went, we were treated with remarkable hospitality that made us feel at home despite being thousands of kilometres away.

One of the first things that struck me was the sense of order and wellbeing. I noticed an absence of visible homelessness and a strong culture of healthy living.

Public parks were everywhere, and each evening they came alive with people of all ages exercising, dancing, socialising, or simply enjoying the outdoors. It is a culture that encourages both activity and community.

The cities themselves were equally impressive. Tree-lined streets, clean public spaces, and well-maintained roads created an environment that was both attractive and comfortable.

Technology is deeply woven into daily life. Whether buying a snack, paying for a taxi, booking a hotel, or purchasing a flight ticket, almost everything can be done through a simple scan using WeChat Pay or Alipay. The convenience is remarkable, even for first-time visitors.

China is also a nation deeply connected to its history and culture. Many people spoke about unity as a cornerstone of the country's development, a value they believe has been passed down through generations.

One of the highlights of the trip was visiting the Great Wall of China, a dream I had carried since childhood. Standing on one of the world's most famous landmarks and climbing its steep sections was both exciting and humbling.

As I made my way up, I reflected on the determination required to build such a structure centuries ago. Even today, parts of the wall are challenging to climb. Seeing the massive stones stretch across mountains as far as the eye could see gave me a new appreciation for the resilience of those who built it.

Another experience that changed my perspective was Chinese food. Like many people who have never visited China, I grew up hearing stereotypes about what Chinese people eat. Those stories shaped my views for years.

Yet from the moment we arrived in Beijing, we were welcomed with some of the most delicious meals I have ever tasted. Among the highlights was Beijing roasted duck. The experience reminded me how different reality can be from popular perceptions.

We also visited the Temple of Heaven, one of China's most significant historical and cultural landmarks. Built in the 15th century, it was where emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties prayed for good harvests.

Walking through the vast complex, surrounded by ancient trees and remarkable architecture, offered a glimpse into traditions that have shaped Chinese civilisation for centuries. It reinforced the importance China places on preserving its cultural heritage.

Another memorable stop was the Museum of the Communist Party of China. Through photographs, artefacts, and exhibitions, the museum traces the Party's journey from its founding in 1921 to its role in shaping modern China.

What fascinated me most was the enthusiasm Chinese people have for learning about their own history. Museums and cultural sites were filled largely with local visitors rather than foreign tourists.

It was clear that many Chinese actively engage with their country's past, maintaining a strong connection between history and the future.

China's development is undeniable. The country has built advanced technologies and systems to address challenges in education, healthcare, transportation, public services, and cultural preservation. Many of these innovations are homegrown solutions designed to meet local needs.

Yet among all the impressive infrastructure and technological achievements, my most memorable experience was a simple human interaction.

One evening, after a long day, I joined a friend at a small neighbourhood shop near our hotel in Beijing. When I arrived, I found him sitting comfortably among a group of Chinese men. Since neither of us spoke much Chinese, I wondered how he had managed to make friends so quickly.

The answer became clear the moment I approached. The men greeted me warmly, smiling as though they had known me for years. My friend did not need to know the Chinese word for "friend" to make friends. Their hospitality spoke for itself.

We spent the evening exchanging stories about our cultures. They were curious about Rwanda and asked about our traditions, Inyambo cows, and mountain gorillas.

In return, they shared insights about China and recommended places we should visit. The conversation was filled with curiosity, laughter, and mutual respect.

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When it was time to leave, we reached for our wallets. To our surprise, the men refused to let us pay for anything we had consumed. No matter how much we insisted, they would not accept it.

What made that moment unforgettable was not the money they spent but the generosity behind the gesture. Complete strangers had welcomed us into their circle without hesitation.

That evening reminded me that while modern infrastructure and technological innovation are impressive, it is people who leave the deepest impression.

My journey taught me that there is often a significant gap between what we hear about a place and what we experience ourselves. It reinforced the value of seeing the world firsthand rather than relying solely on narratives shaped by others.

For anyone who has never visited China, I encourage you to experience it for yourself. Explore its history, engage with its culture, talk to its people, taste its food, and witness its development with your own eyes.

You may return home with photographs and souvenirs, but more importantly, you will return with new memories, lessons, and perspectives that stay with you long after the journey ends.