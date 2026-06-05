Rwanda: Volleyball - Guerin Wants to Make Rwanda Africa's Best

Newly appointed national volleyball team head coach Frederic Guerin has declared that his ambition is to turn Rwanda into a continental powerhouse, insisting that settling for second or third place is not part of his vision.

The French tactician, who arrived in Rwanda in April, believes the country possesses the talent and passion needed to compete with Africa's best. However, he says achieving that goal will require greater investment in local players and collective efforts from all stakeholders involved in the sport.

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Speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview, Guerin said his ultimate target is to guide Rwanda's national teams to the summit of African volleyball.

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"I've seen that the players really love what they do. They have passion and spirit. With that mentality, I don't want to be third or second," he noted.

"Of course, reaching the top requires collaboration. It's not only me who is going to change things. Everyone must work together. But our objective should be to become champions," he added.

Guerin takes charge at a time when Rwanda's men's national team is ranked sixth in Africa while the women's team occupies fourth place on the continent.

His first assignment will be leading the men's national team at the upcoming 2026 African Senior Men's Volleyball Championship.

Since arriving in the country, the 54-year-old coach has been assessing the level of volleyball through the 2025/26 National Volleyball League season and the African Men's Volleyball Club Championship.

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Despite being impressed by the progress made by Rwandan clubs, Guerin believes local players must be given more opportunities if the national teams are to achieve sustained success.

"I don't know exactly yet because I'm still discovering the league, but when I watch clubs here, I see fewer Rwandan players on the court compared to foreign players. That is a concern for me," he said.

"Hosting the African Men's Club Championship was amazing and showed the country's potential, but it is not enough if local players are not occupying more positions on the court," he added.

Guerin also made it clear that national team selection under his leadership will be based solely on merit rather than age or reputation.

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"For me, the best players need to play. Whether you are young or old, I don't care. If you cannot perform in training, there is no space for you in my team," he said.

"The important thing is not an individual player; the important thing is the national team."

Respected for his tactical discipline and player-development philosophy, Guerin has previously coached several clubs in France, including AS Cannes, Nice Volley-Ball and Cambrai Volley.