Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received on Thursday the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, and his accompanying delegation.

In a press statement following the meeting, the Syrian Foreign Minister said that he conveyed "the greetings, gratitude, and respect of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa" to the President of the Republic.

He highlighted "the importance of the deep and historical Algerian-Syrian relations, and the need to develop them to include several key sectors, such as energy and the economy, along with the fields of security and investment."

The Syrian Minister noted that the meeting was "exceptional" and that he sensed "profound interest from President Tebboune regarding the importance of Syria and its current experience, as well as support for the political path it is currently pursuing."

The meeting was attended by Brahim Merad, Minister of State in charge of the General Inspectorate of State Services and Local Authorities; Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs; Amar Abba, Advisor to the President for Diplomatic Affairs; and Brigadier General Rochdi Fethi Moussaoui, Director General of Documentation and External Security.