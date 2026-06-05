Kenya: President Ruto's Ties to Controversial Tycoon Chivayo Irks Kenyan Opposition

President William Ruto's regular guest at State House, Wicknell Chivayo, has ignited opposition fury over the controversial Zimbabwean businessman's ties to the Kenyan presidency.

The latest trigger was the Harare-based tycoon's visit to the newly built Wajir State Lodge, a day after Ruto led Madaraka Day celebrations, where he later went on to describe the Head of State as a visionary president."There are certain blessings in life that no amount of wealth can purchase, and no amount of influence can manufacture. Among those blessings, I count the opportunity to be granted audience by one of Africa's most accomplished and visionary leaders..." stated Chivayo in a post on X.Chivayo also revealed that he is in talks with Ruto over implementing a multimillion-dollar investment project in the country. Ruto's administration, however, has never updated the public on such an investment or its funders.He serves as director of Intratrek Zimbabwe, an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contractor specialising in renewable energy projects.According to the company's website, Intratrek focuses on large-scale solar and hydro power projects, claiming "more than 200MW of grid-tied solar plants currently under implementation" designed to transform Zimbabwe's energy landscape.In 2004, he was convicted of fraud involving and sentenced to three years in Chikurubi Maximum Prison.Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Zimbabwean human rights defender said Chivayo's camaraderie with Ruto is unhelpful to Kenyans."Nothing for the people but just another looting spree sanitised by presidential immunity," said the Harare-based human rights activist.A position echoed by former Attorney General (AG) Justin Muturi, who this week accused Ruto of associating with foreign individuals linked to disputed elections across Africa.Muturi believes Kenyans must question who gains access to State House as the country edges closer to the 2027 General Election."This man is a convicted fraudster in the supply of electoral materials; in South Africa, in Namibia," Muturi said, referring to Chivayo.

Muturi claimed that Chivayo has been linked to election-related controversies in several countries and questioned why he continues to enjoy access to senior leaders in Kenya."Whenever he comes to Kenya, he arrives via Eldoret Airport. We must begin to ask, what is it that they do with William Ruto?" he said.Muturi further displayed photographs, which he claimed showed Chivayo inside the President's office and in meetings with regional leaders.He linked Chivayo to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying the businessman's political connections shield him from accountability.Chivayo is not only courting controversy in Kenya but also in other African nations. Last month, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was in a tight spot after meeting Chivayo alongside Mnangagwa.Ramaphosa, through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, said that he did not know he would be meeting Chivayo, who is wanted in South Africa.Controversy erupted in Zimbabwe over the visit, especially about Ramaphosa associating with Mnangagwa's rich cronies, particularly Chivayo, who openly flaunts his wealth publicly.Chivayo's assets have been frozen in South Africa, and he is being investigated by the Hawks for money laundering.Magwenya noted at a press conference in Cape Town that it was understandable there were concerns about Ramaphosa being seen in a foreign country with "persons of interest to our law enforcement."But he insisted that Ramaphosa had been invited to Zimbabwe by Mnangagwa and had no prior knowledge of who would be at the meeting, which was "arranged to be a very informal, relaxed sort of engagement, albeit over serious issues concerning the two countries."He added that reports surfaced after the visit, identifying an individual who is a person of interest to South African law enforcement, who was also present during the visit."President Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of who would be present during the visit, nor was he familiar with the said individual. The president flew to Zimbabwe for a meeting with his counterpart and nothing else," Magwenya said.Magwenya reiterated that Ramaphosa had not been aware of who Chivayo was until he returned to South Africa and his staff pointed out that an issue had arisen.In Tanzania, President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration moved to ban JamiiForums, the country's largest social network, for 90 days ahead of its disputed elections after it reported on ties between her and Chivayo.According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), JamiiForums' operations were suspended for publishing content that "violated the law, tainted the country's image and threatened national unity."JamiiForums was accused of contravening the Electronic and Postal Communications Regulations by publishing photographs that highlighted President Samia's ties with the controversial businessman.The platform, a rallying point for political debate, also reported on the questionable acquisition of a coal mine involving businessman Rostam Aziz.Its troubles began after it published statements attributed to Tanzania's immediate former ambassador to Cuba, Humphrey Polepole, who questioned Samia's closeness to Chivayo, citing his frequent visits to State House and their photos together.JamiiForums founder and Executive Director, Maxence Melo, however, protested the suspension, arguing that government officials illegally stormed their premises for an unspecified search."The ban placed on our operations is skewed and violates the law," Melo said.Following the ban, Melo resigned from the government's Personal Data Protection Commission, where he had served as a board member since 2023.