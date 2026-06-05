Nigeria: Perm SEC - Retiring State House Staff to Benefit From New Gratuity Scheme

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Retiring State House staff are among the first set of federal civil servants to benefit from the newly approved gratuity scheme introduced by President Bola Tinubu's administration, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr. Temitope Peter Fashedemi, has said.

Fashedemi spoke on Thursday in Abuja at a send-off ceremony organised by the State House in honour of two retiring directors and two deputy directors.

The Permanent Secretary commended President Tinubu for approving the reintroduction of gratuity payments for retiring federal civil servants in addition to their pensions and other retirement benefits.

It will be recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in March 2026 approved the introduction of a new gratuity scheme for federal civil servants.

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Under the scheme, officers who have served for at least 10 years will be entitled to a gratuity equivalent to one year's basic salary upon retirement.

The benefit, which takes effect from January 1, 2026, complements the Contributory Pension Scheme introduced in 2004, which did not provide for gratuity payments.

The approval was based on recommendations of an inter-ministerial technical committee established by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to strengthen retirement benefits and improve the welfare of federal workers.

According to Fashedemi, the policy is aimed at ensuring that public servants who dedicate decades of service to the nation receive adequate recognition and support upon retirement.

"Mr. President approved the introduction of gratuity for retiring civil servants, and some of you are among the first set of civil servants that will benefit from it," he told the retiring members of the management staff.

The Permanent Secretary described retirement after 35 years of service or upon attaining the age of 60 as a significant milestone deserving celebration and recognition.

"We take it that when people work hard for the government and put in all these years of service, they need to be recognised and celebrated," Fashedemi stated.

He added that the Federal Government remains committed to Staff Welfare and Enhanced Value Proposition for Civil Servants, one of the six pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP25).

According to him, the State House has institutionalised programmes to recognise outstanding officers both during active service and at retirement, in line with ongoing civil service reforms.

Fashedemi also commended the retirees for their professionalism, integrity and commitment to duty, noting that they had served the nation with distinction.

"It is not easy to do all this work and retire peacefully. All of you have successfully achieved that, and it is no mean feat," he added.

Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, who also graced the occasion, recounted his work relationship with one of the retirees, Mr. Francis Isa Wasa, Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Kara praised Wasa's excellent work ethic and selfless human relations and wished all the other retirees well.

Also speaking at the event, former permanent secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and now Director of Administration, Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Dr. Nnamdi Mbaeri, paid glowing tribute to the retired ICT Director, describing him as a dependable and highly professional officer.

'Wasa is an epitome of humility and a very reliable officer," Mbaeri said, recalling that he was reluctant to release him when he was posted from the GSO to the State House because of his exceptional performance and dedication.

The former permanent secretary expressed confidence that Wasa still had much to contribute to national development despite his retirement.

Earlier, the Director of Administration, State House, Alhaji Abdulkadir Idris, described the occasion as "a gathering of celebration" for officers who had renderedmeritorious service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"We are here to celebrate our directors and two deputy directors who have meritoriously served the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Idris said.

He praised the retirees for their dedication and commitment to national assignments and wished them success in the next phase of their lives.

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"Wherever you go, whatever you do, whatever you lay your hands upon, God will bless it for you," he prayed.

Idris also commended the Permanent Secretary for sustaining the tradition of recognising retired staff and promoting workers' welfare.

The retirees honoured at the event included Wasa, the Director of ICT; Mrs. Adenike Akintola, Director of Internal Audit; and Mr. Esiyede Godwin, Deputy Director, Library and Archives.

Another retired Deputy Director from Finance and Accounts, Bukar Usman Goni, who was unavoidably absent, was also recognised.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Wasa thanked the Permanent Secretary and management of the State House for organising the send-off ceremony and honouring their years of service.

He prayed for serving officers to enjoy successful careers and retire in good health and fulfilment.

Abiodun Oladunjoye

Director (Information & Public Relations)

State House

June 4, 2026