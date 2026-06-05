Tanzanians Urged to Avoid Politicians and Activists Who Incite Unrest

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanians have been urged to ignore activists and politicians who promote violence and disrupt peace in the country, as such individuals do not have the nation's best interests at heart.

The call was made on June 4, 2026, in Dar es Salaam by Zimbabwean Pan-African philosopher, Dr Joshua Maponga, during a press conference held to launch a documentary article examining events that occurred before and after lastly general election held in the country.

The article was produced by African Spear Head Media.

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"I urge some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who receive funding from foreign countries with the intention of encouraging activities that undermine national values and peace, including violence and divisions between citizens and their leaders to stop such practices ," he urged

He described the situation as a threat to national stability and security, and advised the government to conduct investigations into such organizations to determine the sources of their funding and how the funds are being used.

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He further noted individuals who incite violence often live comfortably abroad, while ordinary citizens who participate in such unrest suffer the consequences, including loss of life, property, and homes.

Dr. Maponga also urged journalists to continue educating the public about the negative effects of violent protests and civil unrest, emphasizing that such incidents can hinder national development and damage the country's resources.

Speaking at the same event, African Spear Head Media Chief Executive Officer, David Hundeyin, said that Tanzania is one of Africa's most important economies due to its strategic position, particularly through the Port of Dar es Salaam, which serves several countries engaged in trade and economic activities.

He added citizens should protect their country's peace and resources, warning that instability and conflict could lead to a significant economic downturn and slow national development.

" I call on individuals continue to use social media platforms to encourage unrest," he said

Adding, he analyzed citizens should remain cautious of such people because they do not have the country's best interests at heart," Hundeyin said.