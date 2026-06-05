Tanzania, Sweden Agree to Deepen Bilateral Ties in Trade, Investment, Education, Technology

5 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and Sweden have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with both countries seeking to expand cooperation in trade, investment, education, technology and sustainable development.

The commitment was reached during celebrations marking Sweden's National Day, attended by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ngwaru Maghembe, at the residence of the Swedish Ambassador in Dar es Salaam on June 4.

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Speaking at the event, Mr Maghembe said Tanzania and Sweden continue to enjoy strong diplomatic ties founded on mutual respect, trust and cooperation.

He noted that the longstanding partnership has contributed significantly to development efforts in both countries and reaffirmed Tanzania's determination to further deepen the relationship.

The celebration reflected the enduring friendship between Tanzania and Sweden while providing a platform to explore new opportunities for strategic cooperation.

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