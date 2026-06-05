Tanzania Hails WFP-Backed Project for Enhancing Its Capacity in Disaster Preparedness

Morogoro — THE United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue working closely with Tanzania to strengthen disaster management systems through improved technical capacity and modern technology for more effective humanitarian response.

WFP Deputy Country Director for Tanzania Christine Mendes made the reaffirmation during the opening of a simulation exercise on coordination of humanitarian relief and emergency logistics held in Morogoro today, June 4, 2026 stating that the collaboration, particularly under the Field-Based Preparedness Project (FBPP), has significantly strengthened Tanzania's capacity in disaster preparedness and humanitarian logistics over the past two years.

"The Field-Based Preparedness Project (FBPP) has delivered integrated achievements over the past two years that have significantly strengthened Tanzania's preparedness and emergency response systems," she said.

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Additionally, Mendes noted that the ongoing simulation exercise represents an important milestone in Tanzania's continued commitment to improving national disaster response coordination and readiness.

She added WFP will continue to support the government in building a faster, better-coordinated and more resilient national emergency response system capable of delivering timely humanitarian assistance.

"We must use this opportunity not only to test systems but to strengthen them. Let us reaffirm our shared commitment to responsible preparedness and saving lives," she said.