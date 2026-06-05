Malawi Has Become Dangerously Desensitised to Crisis - CCJP Warns

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has issued a sobering warning that Malawi is becoming dangerously desensitised to repeated national crises, saying what once shocked the nation is now being treated as normal.

In a strongly worded statement released on Friday, the Commission says the country is facing a disturbing pattern of unresolved and recurring problems--ranging from superstition-related killings, fake and expired medicines in circulation, unresolved abductions, political cronyism, foreign exchange shortages, to court cases that have dragged on for nearly three decades.

"The danger lies not only in these crises themselves, but in our growing acceptance of them as ordinary features of national life," the CCJP cautioned.

The Commission recalls the tragic wave of mob violence in Chikwawa and Nsanje, where rumours linked to the mysterious disappearance or alleged shrinking of male private parts sparked mass hysteria, panic, and attacks that left at least eight people dead.

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On the health system, CCJP raises alarm over reports that expired insulin was allegedly re-labelled and redistributed to health facilities after being stolen from hospital storage. It further cites findings from a 2024 study by Kamuzu University of Health Sciences indicating that nearly 14 percent of essential medicines, including antibiotics, fail to meet required quality standards.

The Commission also describes a court case involving Rodwell Zimba, which has reportedly lasted more than 28 years, as "a complete embarrassment to judicial integrity," questioning the credibility of justice delayed for such an extraordinary length of time.

Referring to the Bishops' pastoral letter "The Sad Story of Malawi", CCJP says the country urgently needs to move away from what it calls the "Bagamoyo situation," stressing the need for decisive national reset.

While acknowledging government efforts in stabilising inflation and reducing maize prices, the Commission says economic recovery alone is not enough. It calls for honest national reflection and accountability from both leaders and citizens.

CCJP further warns that competent public servants are being sidelined in favour of political loyalists in state-owned enterprises and diplomatic appointments. It also urges religious leaders and traditional healers to avoid spreading false information that fuels fear, panic, and unnecessary community tensions.

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In its message, the Commission leaves a clear challenge to the nation: Malawi cannot continue to normalise crisis.