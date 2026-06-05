Malawi: Can Malawi Make Its Own Medicines? Government's New Tariffs Aim to End Import Dependence

The Malawi Government's decision to impose import tariffs of up to 25 percent on selected medicines has sparked intense debate among health and economic experts, with supporters describing the move as a bold step towards pharmaceutical self-sufficiency while critics warn it could drive up the cost of essential drugs for ordinary Malawians.

The new tax measures, approved through the 2026/27 National Budget, target some of the country's most widely used medicines, including Paracetamol, Aspirin, Ibuprofen, Artemether-Lumefantrine malaria treatment and certain Amoxicillin products.

Under the revised Customs and Excise Tariffs Order published through Government Notice Number 46, imported Amoxicillin capsules and suspensions will now attract a 20 percent import duty, while several other commonly used medicines will be subjected to a 25 percent tariff.

The decision represents one of the government's strongest efforts yet to protect and grow Malawi's emerging pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, which currently meets only a small portion of the country's medicine needs.

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For decades, Malawi has relied heavily on imported medicines, with more than 90 percent of drugs consumed in the country sourced from foreign manufacturers. Government data shows the country spent about $95 million (K166 billion) on pharmaceutical imports in 2025 alone, putting further pressure on already strained foreign exchange reserves.

Authorities believe the new tariffs could help reverse that trend.

Principal Secretary for Industrialisation Bright Molande said the measures form part of a wider industrialisation agenda aimed at reducing import dependency, creating jobs and strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity.

Government is already working with the Malawi University of Science and Technology and Rephaiah Pharmaceuticals on a major pharmaceutical manufacturing project expected to produce medicines locally and eventually export them to regional markets.

The proposed $65 million facility is expected to begin by manufacturing paediatric medicines before expanding into antibiotics, antiretroviral drugs and a new malaria treatment.

Industry stakeholders have largely welcomed the policy, arguing that Malawi cannot continue depending almost entirely on imported medicines, especially during periods of severe foreign exchange shortages.

Pharmaceutical Association of Malawi secretary general Jeremiah Kabaghe said the tariffs could encourage the consumption of locally produced medicines while helping the country save scarce foreign currency.

However, he warned that protectionist policies alone will not guarantee success.

"If local medicines are to compete effectively, manufacturers must improve quality, packaging, storage, transportation and production standards. Otherwise, consumers may still prefer imported products despite higher prices," he said.

National Planning Commission Director General Frederick Changaya also backed the move, describing it as a short-term industrial policy designed to nurture local manufacturing.

He noted that many developed economies initially protected strategic industries before exposing them to full international competition.

But while the policy has won support from industrialisation advocates, concerns remain over whether local manufacturers currently have the capacity to meet demand should imports decline significantly.

Some health sector observers fear that if local production does not expand rapidly enough, the new tariffs could result in higher medicine prices and reduced access to essential drugs.

The concerns come against the backdrop of persistent medicine shortages caused by foreign exchange challenges that have hampered both private importers and public procurement agencies.

The Central Medical Stores Trust has previously reported difficulties sourcing medicines because some contracted suppliers have struggled to secure foreign currency needed for imports.

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Malawi's forex crisis has persisted since the collapse of a foreign exchange swap arrangement in 2020 and has been worsened by declining export earnings and global trade disruptions.

With the country spending an estimated $300 million every month on imports, government sees local pharmaceutical manufacturing as a potential solution to both economic and health security challenges.

Whether the new tariffs become a catalyst for a thriving domestic pharmaceutical industry or lead to higher costs for patients will largely depend on how quickly local manufacturers can deliver affordable, high-quality medicines at scale.

For now, the policy has opened a critical national debate: should Malawi protect local industry to build long-term self-reliance, even if it means risking short-term increases in the cost of essential medicines?