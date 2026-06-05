Malawi: Is This the End of the Amaryllis Hotel Probe?

For months, the Amaryllis Hotel acquisition dominated national debate, triggered investigations by multiple institutions, led to frozen bank accounts and raised serious questions about the management of public pension funds. Today, however, the once high-profile inquiry appears to be drifting into uncertainty, fueling fears that one of Malawi's biggest public-interest investigations could quietly fade away without answers, accountability or consequences.

What began as a parliamentary probe into how the Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF) acquired the hotel for K128 billion has now become a story of delays, missing witnesses and official silence.

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had initially announced that it had concluded its inquiry and was preparing to table its findings before Parliament. But the process was halted after objections from some government officials and other stakeholders, who argued that key figures had not yet been heard.

As a result, PAC reopened the process and summoned several individuals, including former Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba, Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi, officials from Yusuf Investment Limited and former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Macdonald Mwale.

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Some witnesses appeared before the committee. Others did not.

Zamba, through her lawyer George Kadzipatike, has maintained that she would not appear before the committee because there is an ongoing court case linked to the hotel transaction. She is also reported to be outside the country receiving medical treatment.

Yusuf Investment Limited officials, who are associated with the hotel, have also not yet appeared before the committee.

Attempts to obtain an update from PAC leadership have yielded little. Committee chairperson Steven Malondera did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment, while deputy chairperson Tulinje Muluzi referred inquiries back to Malondera.

Why the deal became controversial: The K128 billion deal under scrutiny

The controversy erupted after it emerged that PSPTF planned to purchase the hotel for approximately K128.8 billion, despite reports that the property had previously been valued at around K47 billion in 2024.

A leaked report that PAC was expected to release earlier this year reportedly faulted several current and former senior government officials for departing from fundamental principles governing the management of public pension assets. The report allegedly recommended suspensions, criminal investigations and prosecutions.

Investigations by the Financial Intelligence Authority and the Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected corruption and money laundering related to the transaction resulted in the freezing of bank accounts connected to the deal.

Growing skepticism

Political analyst George Chaima said the prolonged delays are undermining confidence in the process.

"The Amaryllis Hotel probe has affected a broad spectrum of reputable people in the country. It is doubtful whether the committee can produce results that will be widely accepted by Malawians," he said.

The uncertainty comes at a time when the governance of PSPTF itself has been shaken. The Registrar of Financial Institutions recently revoked the licences of 11 PSPTF trustees for allegedly defying an administrative order not to proceed with the acquisition.

Reserve Bank of Malawi spokesperson Boston Maliketi Banda said government, as the employer, is expected to facilitate the appointment of replacement trustees to ensure continuity of the fund's operations.

As of yesterday, the Ministry of Finance had not publicly confirmed whether new trustees had been appointed.

Public trust on the line

The PSPTF manages pension assets on behalf of public servants, making the stakes of the investigation exceptionally high. Any perception that billions of kwacha in pension funds were exposed to questionable decisions has implications not only for public finance, but also for confidence in institutions entrusted with workers' retirement savings.

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The longer the inquiry remains unresolved, the more difficult it becomes to convince the public that the process is moving toward a clear and credible conclusion.

For many Malawians, the central question is no longer simply how the hotel was purchased. It is whether the institutions investigating the deal will ultimately provide the transparency and accountability that the public was promised.

For now, the silence is becoming louder than the investigation itself.

Until PAC releases its findings, key witnesses are heard, and investigators disclose the status of related inquiries, the Amaryllis Hotel affair risks joining the growing list of major public controversies that generate headlines, outrage and suspicion -- but leave the public still searching for answers.