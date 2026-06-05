Angola Elected Member of the UN Economic and Social Council

Luanda — Angola was elected on Thursday as a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2027-2029 term, obtaining 183 favorable votes out of the 188 member states present and voting at the UN General Assembly.

According to a note from the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations sent to ANGOP, the result reflects the international community's recognition of Angola's contribution in the areas of sustainable development, human rights, multilateral cooperation, and the promotion of peace and stability, both regionally and globally.

The Economic and Social Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations and is responsible for coordinating the economic, social, and environmental activities of the United Nations system.

Among its responsibilities are the promotions of sustainable development, the formulation of global policies, the supervision of specialized agencies and functional and regional commissions, as well as the monitoring of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

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As a member of ECOSOC, Angola will actively participate in debates and processes for defining international policies related to economic and social development, human rights, gender equality, education, health, and international cooperation.

The body also plays a role in coordinating between governments, civil society organizations, and other entities involved in development processes.

The election will allow the country to directly influence multilateral discussions on financing for development, structural vulnerabilities, reforms of the international financial architecture, sustainable industrialization, youth, science and technology, among other priority matters on the global agenda.

The note also states that Angola's integration into ECOSOC reinforces the country's diplomatic positioning as a reliable partner and responsible actor in the multilateral system.

Angola has already been a member of that body on four occasions, during the mandates of 1993-1995, 2000-2002, 2006-2008 and 2019-2021.

The new mandate will allow the country to continue defending African priorities and the initiatives of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), contributing to the achievement of the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the African Union's Agenda 2063.ART/TED/jmc